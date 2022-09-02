With components from 18 States, UTs, India comes together in INS Vikrant

The project represents Indian unity as the aircraft carrier has been manufactured in 18 states and union territories, including places such as Kolkata, Jalandhar, Kota, Pune, Delhi, Ambala, Hyderabad and Indore

New Delhi: India on Friday launched its maiden indigenously designed and built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi commissioning the warship that put India into a select league of countries with domestic capability to develop such large vessels.

With INS Vikrant’s induction, India has joined a select club of nations such as the US, the UK, Russia, China and France in having niche capability to indigenously design and build an aircraft carrier.

In the manufacturing of INS Vikrant, 18 States and Union Territories of India are involved, Vice Chief of Indian Navy Vice Admiral S N Ghormade said.

“Equipments made in places like Ambala, Bengaluru, Daman and Diu, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Indore, Jalandhar, Kutch, Kota, New Delhi and Pune among others have been used in the manufacturing of INS Vikrant. This clearly shows that it is a whole nation effort,” he added.

The 262 m long and 62 m wide carrier displaces approximately 43000 T when fully loaded, having a maximum designed speed of 28 knots with endurance of 7500 NM. Built at an estimated cost of Rs 20,000 crore, it has state-of-the-art features and can operate air wing consisting of 30 aircraft, including MiG-29K fighter jets, besides the domestically manufactured Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH).

On Friday, PM Modi unveiled a plaque to mark the induction of INS Vikrant, named after its predecessor that played a crucial role in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, into the Navy. “Today, India has joined those countries in the world, which manufacture such a huge aircraft carrier with indigenous technology. Today INS Vikrant has filled the country with a new confidence,” Modi said, while addressing a large gathering ahead of the commissioning ceremony.

At a ceremony attended by a host of dignitaries including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar at the Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), the PM also unveiled the new Naval Ensign, which is inspired by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. “Today on the historic date of September 2, 2022, India has taken off a trace of slavery, a burden of slavery. The Indian Navy has got a new flag from today. Till now the identity of slavery remained on the flag of Indian Navy. But from today onwards, inspired by Chhatrapati Shivaji, the new Navy flag will fly in the sea and in the sky”, he said and dedicated it to the legendary Maratha king.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Union Ministers Sarbananda Sonowal and Ajay Bhat and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval were among those present at the commissioning event.

(With inputs from agencies)

