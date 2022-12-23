Winter Session 2022: Both Houses of Parliament adjourned sine die
The Lok Sabha session was adjourned almost a week before it was scheduled to conclude on 29 December. Speaker Om Birla reported 97 per cent of productivity of the House
New Delhi: Winter Session at both houses of the Parliament was adjourned sine die (indefinitely) on Friday.
The Lok Sabha session was adjourned almost a week before it was scheduled to conclude on 29 December.
Speaker Om Birla reported 97 per cent of productivity of the House. Parliament’s winter session began on 7 December and since then the lower house has held 13 sittings totalling 62 hours and 42 minutes.
On the last day, the upper house or Rajya Sabha was expected to table 34 private members’ bills including a bill to repeal the Waqf Act of 1995, the Places of Worship Repeal Bill of 2022 and a Representation of the People Act amendment bill.
The Rajya Sabha on Thursday (22 December) also passed The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Second Amendment) Bill of 2022 and The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Fourth Amendment) Bill of 2022 which was moved by Tribal Minister Arjun Munda.
In Lok Sabha, on the other hand, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal introduced a bill called the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2022 which seeks to decriminalise minor offences to promote ease of doing business.
Congress MP also gave Adjournment Motion notice in the Lok Sabha to discuss the border clashes with China, earlier this week.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Congress leader’s sexist ‘latka-jhakta’ remark on Smriti Irani snowballs into controversy: Who said what
In a sexist shocker, Uttar Pradesh Congress leader Ajay Rai said that Smriti Irani, who represents Amethi in Lok Sabha, comes to the constituency only to show ‘latkas’ and ‘jhatkas’. The BJP leader hit back at the party and Rahul Gandhi, calling them ‘mysoginistic goons’
Shortage of 1.35 lakh personnel in three defence services: Centre tells Lok Sabha
On an average, 60,000 vacancies occur in all three services every year, out of which approximately 50,000 vacancies are for the Army. Due to the suspension of recruitment rallies in the last two years because of the Covid-19 situation, there is a shortfall of 1,08,685 jawans in the Indian Army
No plans to reduce age of consent for consensual relationships: Centre
In a written reply to a question whether the government is considering changing the age of consent for consensual relationships to 16 years from the present 18 years, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said the question "does not arise"