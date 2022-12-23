Winter Session 2022: Both Houses of Parliament adjourned sine die

New Delhi: Winter Session at both houses of the Parliament was adjourned sine die (indefinitely) on Friday.

The Lok Sabha session was adjourned almost a week before it was scheduled to conclude on 29 December.

Speaker Om Birla reported 97 per cent of productivity of the House. Parliament’s winter session began on 7 December and since then the lower house has held 13 sittings totalling 62 hours and 42 minutes.

On the last day, the upper house or Rajya Sabha was expected to table 34 private members’ bills including a bill to repeal the Waqf Act of 1995, the Places of Worship Repeal Bill of 2022 and a Representation of the People Act amendment bill.

The Rajya Sabha on Thursday (22 December) also passed The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Second Amendment) Bill of 2022 and The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Fourth Amendment) Bill of 2022 which was moved by Tribal Minister Arjun Munda.

In Lok Sabha, on the other hand, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal introduced a bill called the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2022 which seeks to decriminalise minor offences to promote ease of doing business.

Congress MP also gave Adjournment Motion notice in the Lok Sabha to discuss the border clashes with China, earlier this week.

