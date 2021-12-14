Will your skin develop rashes if you wear nylon or polyester in winter?

Although we wrap ourselves many layers of clothes during winter, sometimes we may experience allergic reactions on our skin due to our dress material – might be nylon or polyester.

We all know that the skin is by far the body's largest organ. So, we must be careful enough about protecting our skin and treating it well. Our skin is exposed to different dress materials that we wear, we need to be very careful while choosing what to wear because our clothing also might sometimes create skin issues. Winter is here. This is the time when we all start wearing fashionable polyester or nylon-made clothes, that we might not consider wearing during summer. Although we wrap ourselves many layers of clothes during winter, sometimes we may experience allergic reactions on our skin due to our dress material – might be nylon or polyester.

Polyester or nylon is a synthetic fabric that is found in different kinds of fabric items like beddings, clothes, curtains, and carpets. Allergies caused by fabric like Polyester or nylon can be due to textile or clothing dermatitis, where a fabric agitates the skin and results in inflammation. Apart from this, it can also be caused due to the chemicals involved in the process of polyester or nylon production and dyes. Formaldehyde resins which are used to make fabric wrinkle-free, or dirt-repellent can also lead to allergic problems.

Not all, but some people can experience allergic reactions on their skin when they get exposed to nylon or polyester. The worse thing a person can experience is wearing a combination of tight-fitting fabric. These fabrics are not good at absorbing sweat and do allow the skin to breathe. The sweat can further irritate the skin as it rubs against it. This less-common condition is known as irritant dermatitis. It may look a lot like textile dermatitis, but the cause of this allergic reaction is different.

Some of the common symptoms experienced by people sensitive to Polyester or nylon may include:

• Skin irritation

• Redness in the skin or hand

• Dryness

• Itching

• Swelling

• Blistering

• Breathing difficulty

• Feeling abnormally warm

There are some other factors that can increase and aid the likelihood of having a polyester or nylon allergy, such as:

• Having other allergies

• Having preexisting skin ailments, such as eczema

• People who have sensitive skin

• Working with the skin submerged in water

• Working in hot or humid environments

Some of the homemade natural remedies which can help in an emergency and can give some instant relief include:

• Cold compression: Filling an ice bag or having it tied in some clean, soft cotton cloth and applying it to the infected area can help in reducing swelling and give some instant and much-needed relief. Remember not to be using ice directly on the infected skin as it only elevates the problem.

• Oatmeal bath: Having a bathtub filled with warm water and adding a cup of oatmeal to it can help in having a relaxing bath and also calming the irritated skin. As we are well aware of its anti-inflammatory property, it is also an antioxidant which when can provide relief to itchiness, dryness, and roughness. It can also help in rebuilding the skin.

• Aloe Vera Gel: It has healing properties and can be used to soothe dry, irritated, and itchy skin.

• Certain oils like coconut, tea tree oil can also be helpful in such situations.

If these remedies don’t provide the needed relief, then it is important to get checked by a doctor. Although, these are generalized remedies, it’s always better to consult an expert because the remedy may vary from one skin type to the other skin type. Doctors generally prescribe creams, lotions, or antihistamines for relief but again, that will depend on the type of allergy, the exact reason of the allergy, skin type etc. Being a dermatologist, my suggestion would be – those who have an allergic tendency, they should always try and avoid nylon or polyester clothing material, instead, they can opt for lightweight cots wool fabric.

The writer is a senior consultant, Dermatology, Fortis Escorts Hospital, Faridabad. Views expressed are personal.

