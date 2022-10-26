'Will show it to your family': Kanpur man films wife attempting suicide

Kanpur: A gut wrenching video from kanpur’s Hanumant Vihar police station area showed a man making video of his wife while she was hanging self from a ceiling fan. The woman later died by suicide.

Sanjeev Gupta, a resident of Gulmohar Vihar, does a private job. He was married to Shobhita Gupta of Kidwai nagar, five years ago. They have a two and a half-year-old daughter.

According to Sanjeev, the incident occurred on Monday when the couple had a fight over some domestic issue.

Sanjeev told cops that the viral video was shot when the he first caught Shobhita trying to hang herself. He made

the video and told her that he would send it to her family.

In the 20-second video, the woman can be seen coming down from the noose after seeing her husband making a video.

Later, the two reportedly went to terrace where they indulged again in an argument.

After some time, Shobhita came downstairs and hanged herself. Sanjeev found her unconscious after coming down, he immediately rushed her to private hospital where doctors pronounced her dead.

ACP Govind Nagar Vikas Kumar Pandey said that a police team had reached the spot after receiving the information from Sanjeev.

“Prima facie it appeared that the woman died by suicide. A post-mortem of the body and forensic probe of the crime scene was also done and the reports are awaited,” he said.

Meanwhile, after the video emerged, the family members of Shobhita accused Sanjeev of killing her and later hanging her dead body.

ACP told Amar Ujala that there has been no complaint filed against anyone in the case, “An FIR will be lodged if any complaint get filed,” he said.

(with inputs from agencies)

