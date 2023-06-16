'Will hold massive protests if govt does not repeal its decision to scrap anti-conversion law': Karnataka BJP warns

Karnataka BJP on Friday threatened to hold massive protests across the state if the Congress-ruled government does not withdraw its decision to repeal the anti-conversion law.

It alleged that for the sake of vote bank and appeasement politics, the Congress government is pushing back Karnataka into the “Tipu Sultan era” by becoming the “brand ambassador for religious conversion”.

“After Congress came to power in Karnataka, it appears that the foundation has been laid for the beginning of the Tipu era once again in Karnataka. Congress has decided to become the brand ambassador for religious conversion,” senior BJP leader and former Minister R Ashoka said.

“There may be slight changes in figures, but according to my information over 30 to 40 lakh Hindus (in the State) have been converted by force or using allurements like money, as a victim of Love Jihad, and for the sake of treatment in hospitals, among others,” he added.

“For whose sake are you bringing in the new bill? The law that we had enacted was against forceful conversion or alurements. We had said conversions can only be in accordance with the law. Mahatma Gandhi and Ambedkar were against religious conversion,” he continued.

Former Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday slammed the Siddaramaiah government over its decision to repeal the anti-conversion law and said that the Congress government is jeopardizing the interests of the people of the state.

This comes moments after Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramiah on Thursday decided to repeal the Anti-Conversion law brought in by the previous Bommai-led BJP government.

“Who does the Government think it is appeasing by deciding to repeal the Anti-Conversion Bill that has been plaguing our society? It seems that Siddaramaiah, who is ruling the state at the mercy of the high command, is jeopardizing the interests of the people of the state in favour of the high command,” Bommai said in a tweet.

VHP members protest

On Friday, members of Vishva Hindu Parishad held a protest in Bengaluru’s Freedom Park against the government’s decision to scrap the anti-conversion law.

#WATCH | VHP (Vishva Hindu Parishad) protests at Freedom Park in Bengaluru against Karnataka Government’s decision to repeal the anti-conversion law introduced by the previous BJP Government in the state. pic.twitter.com/NuV5vUQE58 — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2023

