Will come to conclusion after consensus: UP CM Yogi on Uniform Civil Code
In his first big response on Uniform Civil Code, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that every state has formed a panel like UP and a decision will be taken after consensus on the matter.
In an exclusive interview to Network18 Group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi, CM Yogi said, “In Uttar Pradesh the law commission is looking into the matter and a decision will be taken after consensus on the issue.”
Uniform Civil Code resonates with one country one rule, to be applied to all religious communities.
The term Uniform Civil Code is explicitly mentioned in Part 4, Article 44 of the Indian Constitution. Article 44 says, “The State shall endeavor to secure for the citizens a uniform civil code throughout the territory of India.”
Uniform Civil Code in India is a widely debated topic lately since the first petition was filed in 2019 to seek for framing of a UCC to promote national integration and gender justice, equality, and dignity of women.
With inputs from agencies
