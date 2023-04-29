Wildlife officials spot tiger in Haryana's Kalesar after 110 years; check images
The tiger was spotted on 18 April and 19 April in a camera trap set inside the park.
In a moment of pride and happiness for wildlife officials in Haryana’s Kalesar National Park, a tiger has been reportedly spotted in the area for the first time in the last 110 years. In pictures going viral from the park located in Yamunanagar district, a tiger can be seen roaming inside the forest in the dark.
Reportedly, the tiger was spotted on the nights of 18 April and 19 April in the camera trap set at the park, following which a team has been forming to follow the pugmarks of the animal and seek other details.
Meanwhile, taking to Twitter, Indian Forest Officer Susanta Nanda who is known for frequently sharing pictures of wildlife posted two images of the tiger, adding that the last tiger sighting in the area was reported in 1913.
“You are seeing the 1st pictures of a tiger in the Kalesar area of Haryana after 110 years. The last sighting was reported in 1913,” he tweeted.
Take a look:
You are seeing the 1st pictures of tiger in the Kalesar area of Haryana after 110 years. The last sighting was reported in 1913. pic.twitter.com/Mp8G2GPfvA
— Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) April 28, 2023
About Kalesar National Park
Situated in the foothills of the Shivalik range, the Kalesar National Park falls under the Yamunanagar district and shares boundaries with three states including Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh. The National Park is presently home to a large number of wild animals including leopards, elephants, wild boar, and several species of birds, and is full of biodiversity.
While tigers are very rare in the park, as per the officials, a little improvement in habitat management can help in keeping tigers and elephants throughout the year.
