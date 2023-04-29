In a moment of pride and happiness for wildlife officials in Haryana’s Kalesar National Park, a tiger has been reportedly spotted in the area for the first time in the last 110 years. In pictures going viral from the park located in Yamunanagar district, a tiger can be seen roaming inside the forest in the dark.

Reportedly, the tiger was spotted on the nights of 18 April and 19 April in the camera trap set at the park, following which a team has been forming to follow the pugmarks of the animal and seek other details.

Meanwhile, taking to Twitter, Indian Forest Officer Susanta Nanda who is known for frequently sharing pictures of wildlife posted two images of the tiger, adding that the last tiger sighting in the area was reported in 1913.

“You are seeing the 1st pictures of a tiger in the Kalesar area of Haryana after 110 years. The last sighting was reported in 1913,” he tweeted.

Take a look:

You are seeing the 1st pictures of tiger in the Kalesar area of Haryana after 110 years. The last sighting was reported in 1913. pic.twitter.com/Mp8G2GPfvA — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) April 28, 2023