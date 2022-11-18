Why was Shraddha Walkar depressed just before she was 'butchered' by Aftab? Her doctor's tell-all

New Delhi: The latest probe into the Shraddha Walkar murder case has revealed that she had consulted a Mumbai doctor about her depression as well as her live-in partner Aftab Amin’s anger issues.

According to a report in News18, Shraddha had consulted a doctor who was close to her call centre — over the phone in February 2021 after she was referred by a social worker.

While the doctor asked Shraddha to visit the hospital since a phone consultation or diagnosis would be difficult, she refused citing the Covid-19 threat. The doctor also said the hospital was then a designated Covid-19 facility and he had told Shraddha about the need for a psychiatric evaluation and psychological tests for the couple.

The doctor said Shraddha had confided about Aftab’s temper and how she was scared that he may harm her or himself during one of his bouts. He said he suggested the couple do some yoga and deep breathing exercises and meet him as soon as possible but Shraddha never turned up.

Meanwhile, a Delhi court Thursday extended the police custody of the Shraddha murder case accused Aftab Poonawala for the next five days. Seeking the extension of his custody, the Delhi Police submitted in the court that the accused has to be taken to Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh for investigation.

The court has also allowed the police application seeking permission for the Narco analysis test of Aftab who was arrested on Saturday for murdering and chopping body of her live-in partner Shraddha Walkar into 35 pieces.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.