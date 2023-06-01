Why Twitter is making fun of ex-RBI guv Raghuram Rajan and Rahul Gandhi?

Citing the robust 7.2 per cent annual economic growth of the country, the BJP on Thursday took a potshot at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Raghuram Rajan by sharing their old video in which the former RBI Governor said ‘India would be lucky to do 5% growth next year’.

Sharing the video on Twitter, BJP’s Amit Malviya wrote, “Raghuram Rajan in this dated conversation (2022) with Rahul Gandhi, sounded less like an economist, and more like Rajdeep Sardesai, when he said, ‘India would be lucky to do 5% GDP growth next year (FY2022-23)’. Fact is India has registered 7.2% GDP growth in FY2022-23. 7.2%!”

He added that Congress apologists are like ‘filth seeking flies’.

“Give them a clean room and they will look for that tiny spec of dirt and scream blue murder. Put them in stinking filth (reminiscent of UPA era), and they wallow, in pleasure. They are inherently sadists, who want to see a billion people starve so that they can wax eloquent about povertarianism, while sipping on their exquisite wine,” he added.

Raghuram Rajan in this dated conversation (2022) with Rahul Gandhi, sounded less like an economist, and more like Rajdeep Sardesai, when he said, ‘India would be lucky to do 5% GDP growth next year (FY2022-23)’. Fact is India has registered 7.2% GDP growth in FY2022-23. 7.2%!… pic.twitter.com/8GNENPjYys — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) June 1, 2023

Rajya Sabha MP Mahesh Jethmalani also shared the video on the micro-blogging site and wrote, “Raghuram Rajan, the UPA’s economic spin doctor & high priest of gloom and doom for India. Mercifully he never gets it right!”

Raghuram Rajan, the UPA’s economic spin doctor & high priest of gloom and doom for India. Mercifully he never gets it right! pic.twitter.com/kCB3qyZRaC — Mahesh Jethmalani (@JethmalaniM) June 1, 2023

Addressing a press conference, BJP leader and former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said Gandhi’s claim of spreading the message of love amid alleged hatred is merely an excuse for him as his priority is to spread hate against India’s development under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

“The GDP figure has exposed the lies of your market of hate,” he said, attacking the former Congress president.

Prasad cited an interaction between Gandhi and former RBI governor to note that the opposition leader had claimed that India’s exports were slowing down and the country would be lucky to have five per cent growth. “Every prediction of the sponsored expert has proved wrong,” he claimed, dubbing Gandhi as an extraordinary expert who has an opinion on every issue.

India has achieved a record export of USD 770 billion while its inflation at 4.7 per cent is the lowest among large economies, Prasad said.

“He is touring abroad claiming that he has come with a message of love… He is in fact spreading a market of hate, distrust and pessimism against India’s development journey,” the BJP leader said, accusing him of indulging in “open public display of lack of faith in Indian’s development story”.

Gandhi has made it his goal to defame India’s talent and progress, the former law minister added. He also cited the recent Morgan Stanley report, which has spoken favourably of the Indian economy’s changes in the last 10 years, to hit out at Gandhi.

India’s economy grew by 6.1 per cent in the January-March quarter of 2022-23, pushing the annual growth rate to 7.2 per cent on account of better performance by agriculture, manufacturing, mining and construction sectors, official data showed on Wednesday.

(With inputs from PTI)

