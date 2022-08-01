Why SC suggested Centre to grant disability pension to Kargil War veteran discharged due to alcohol dependency

A bench comprising Justices DY Chandrachud and Sudhanshu Dhulia urged the Union Government to look at the 'human side of justice'

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday suggested the Centre that it should grant a disability pension to a Kargil War veteran who was discharged from duty "due to alcohol dependency," LiveLaw reported.

According to the portal, a bench comprising Justices DY Chandrachud and Sudhanshu Dhulia urged the Union Government to look at the "human side of justice."

The bench noted that the veteran was granted a pension by the Armed Forces Tribunal and that they would have 'shown him the door' had it been otherwise.

"He served in Kargil. He was granted a pension. See, he has a family. Sometimes you have to look at the human side of justice. Create a small exception for this man. You seek instructions", Justice Chandrachud told Additional Solicitor General Madhavi Divan, LiveLaw reported.

According to the portal, the ASG had argued that the veteran's dismissal from the Armed Forces was on disciplinary grounds. Citing the top court's judgments, she argued that alcohol dependency cannot amount to a disability, especially in the forces.

The matter has been adjourned granting time to the Additional Solicitor General to seek the Centre's instructions, LiveLaw reported.

With inputs from LiveLaw

