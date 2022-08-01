Why SC suggested Centre to grant disability pension to Kargil War veteran discharged due to alcohol dependency
A bench comprising Justices DY Chandrachud and Sudhanshu Dhulia urged the Union Government to look at the 'human side of justice'
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday suggested the Centre that it should grant a disability pension to a Kargil War veteran who was discharged from duty "due to alcohol dependency," LiveLaw reported.
According to the portal, a bench comprising Justices DY Chandrachud and Sudhanshu Dhulia urged the Union Government to look at the "human side of justice."
The bench noted that the veteran was granted a pension by the Armed Forces Tribunal and that they would have 'shown him the door' had it been otherwise.
"He served in Kargil. He was granted a pension. See, he has a family. Sometimes you have to look at the human side of justice. Create a small exception for this man. You seek instructions", Justice Chandrachud told Additional Solicitor General Madhavi Divan, LiveLaw reported.
According to the portal, the ASG had argued that the veteran's dismissal from the Armed Forces was on disciplinary grounds. Citing the top court's judgments, she argued that alcohol dependency cannot amount to a disability, especially in the forces.
The matter has been adjourned granting time to the Additional Solicitor General to seek the Centre's instructions, LiveLaw reported.
With inputs from LiveLaw
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
819 incidents of suicide reported in armed forces in last five years: Centre
Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt said various mechanisms to observe and identify armed forces personnel with problems such as depression and suicidal tendencies are in place
Three services have shortage of 1.35 lakh personnel against authorised strength: Centre
Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt said the average annual recruitment in Army, Navy and Air Force is 60,000, 5,332 and 5,723 respectively
Why Indian laws fail to deter corrupt politicians
What has India done to assure its citizens that politicians are meant to serve the people and not loot the state? How are the processes of law currently coping with this malaise?