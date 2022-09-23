Why PM Modi called foreign minister S Jaishankar late night and asked ‘Jaage ho’

New Delhi: Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, who is in New York, recalled a conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi about an attack near the Indian Consulate in Mazar-e-Sharif, Afghanistan. “To handle the consequences of very big decisions is a singular quality,” the Union Minister said, applauding PM Modi and praising his crisis management.

Recalling India’s evacuation effort from Afghanistan, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said, ‘It was midnight when the PM called me and asked, are you watching TV? Then I said yes, I am watching TV. Then he asked what is going on there, and I replied that it will take two-three hours as the help is on the way, and to this PM Modi said that call when the mission is over.”

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar participated in a program organized to discuss the book Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery in New York. In the book discussion he said, “You ask whether Prime Minister Modi can bring change, but I say PM Modi himself is the result of a change and someone like him has become the Prime Minister of India. Shows how much the country has changed.”

“I frankly liked Mr Modi before I met Mr Modi. I am on some levels, as many would complain, a micromanager. I can be quiet a pain. But the level of preparation he had done was commendable,” the foreign minister said, recalling his first meeting with the prime minister and emphasising that PM Modi starts his day at 7:30 am and does not drop, while others might.”

Keeping politics aside, he said, PM Modi underlined on sticking to the national policy. “He also asks what should I not say, apart from talking about what he should say. He also seeks feedback.”

