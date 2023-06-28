'Why is he hobnobbing with people funded by George Soros?' Smriti Irani questions Rahul Gandhi's US trip

Union Minister Smriti Irani, in a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, questioned the ex-MPs recent trip to the US where he reportedly met Sunita Vishwanath, a member of an organisation owned by George Soros that is allegedly involved in anti-India activities.

“The question that has been left unanswered by the Congress party is – Is it true that Rahul Gandhi met Sunita Vishwanath during his trip to the US?… When it is clear to every Indian what George Soros intends to do, why is Rahul Gandhi hobnobbing with those who are funded by Soros?” Irani asked.

#WATCH | Union Minister Smriti Irani says, “…The question that has been left unanswered by the Congress party is – Is it true that Rahul Gandhi met Sunita Vishwanath during his trip to the US?…When it is clear to every Indian what George Soros intends to do, why is Rahul… pic.twitter.com/GhWoCjkTBS — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2023

She added, “It is also evident that this is not the only Soros connection. Even in Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka, the Global Vice President of the Open Society Foundation funded by George Soros, was found accompanying Rahul Gandhi. What is extremely distressing is the link with the Islamic Circle of North America.”

While alleging Gandhi of engaging with people who are against India, Smriti Irani also produced a photograph in which Rahul Gandhi can be seen sitting with Vishwanath.

Gandhi went to the US for 10 days from May 31 where he reportedly participated in programs in three cities, San Francisco, Washington DC, and New York.

“Those in the public domain who will research how the registration process for NRI interaction with Rahul Gandhi in New York ensued will find contact of Tazeem Ansari – he has an organisational link with Jamaat-e-Islami,” the union minister said.

Sunita Vishwanath is an Indian-American activist who has a history of working with various women and human rights organisations. She also co-founded Women for Afghan Women, Sadhana: Coalition of Progressive Hindus, and Hindus for Human Rights.

With inputs from ANI

