It is the season of festivals and people in India have been indulging themselves in different festivals starting from Navratri to Bhai Dooj. That being said, as we gear up for the festival of lights i.e., Diwali, people are ready to take part in the celebrations. It is also one of the most-awaited festivals in our country and is celebrated in different ways across states. This year, Diwali falls on 24 October, Monday, which is the 15th day of Kartik month as per the Hindu calendar.

Notably, also called Deepavali, which translates to a ‘row of lights’ with ‘Deep’ meaning ‘light’ and ‘avali’ meaning ‘row’. Diwali is also rightfully called the ‘festival of lights’ and has a significant reason behind it.

Diwali: Why is it called the Festival of Lights?

According to Hindu mythology, Diwali is usually celebrated to symbolise the victory of light over darkness and good over evil. It is usually celebrated to mark the return of Lord Rama along with his brother Lakshman after he defeated Ravana and saved his wife, Maa Sita. As Lord Rama also came back to Ayodhya after ending his 14-year-long exile, people lit the entire kingdom with earthen diyas or lamps and further celebrated his triumph.

Since then, people over the decades have been following the ritual and are celebrating the day as Diwali by decorating their houses with fairy lights, candles, and diyas. Notably, as they also worship Lord Rama beside Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi, Diwali is rightfully called the ‘Festival of Lights.’

On the other hand, as Diwali falls on the night of Amavasya, people also believe that by lighting diyas and decorating homes with lights, evil forces and darkness can be warded off.

Diwali: A five-day festival

Notably a five-day-long festival, as celebrated nowadays by people especially in the northern parts of the country, Diwali celebrations begin with Dhanteras followed by Chhoti Diwali on the second. This day is also known as Naraka Chaturdashi which marks the victory of Lord Krishna over the demon Naraka. Next, on the third, devotees celebrate Diwali with great fervour. On the fourth and fifth days, people observe Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj respectively, and thus conclude their celebrations.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.