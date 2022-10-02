Why has Indian Army's LCH helicopter caused panic in China, Pakistan?

New Delhi: The indigenously designed and developed Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) was inducted into the Indian Army on September 29. In such a situation, the question arises that why did the Indian Army feel the need for this indigenous helicopter despite fact that the US had offered the highly rated Apache helicopter.

What will be the impact on the combat capability of the Indian Army after the induction of this helicopter? Why is there panic among the armed forces of Pakistan and China after this helicopter was inducted into the Indian Army?

What are the features of the LCH?

1) The Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) is very light. This helicopter weighs about six tons. In contrast, the Apache helicopter weighs about ten tons. Due to its low weight, the LCH can takeoff and land despite being loaded with its full quota of missiles and other weapons even in high altitude areas. The LCH attack helicopter can carry ‘Mistral’ air-to-air missiles and air-to-surface missiles specially sourced from France.

2) In LCH there are two pedestals of 12 rockets each. Each rocket measures of 70 mm each. Apart from this, there is a 20 mm gun mounted in the nose of the LCH, which is capable of firing in any direction in 110 degrees. All the features of the cockpit are displayed on the helmet of the pilot.

3) The LCH helicopter has several stealth features that makes it difficult for enemy radars to detect it. Apart from this, if the LCH is targeted by an enemy helicopter or fighter jet, then it is capable of dodging it and striking back. The entire body of the helicopter is armored, due to which there will be very little effect of enemy firing on it. The rotors of the helicopter are capable of withstanding enemy fire.

Why did the India Army need the LCH?

1) Given the geographical and climatic challenges of India, the advanced Apache helicopter of the US was not meeting all the criteria. In such a situation, keeping in view the needs of the Indian Army, India has prepared the design of LCH. It was a big challenge to deal with the enemy army in the inaccessible areas of India like Siachen and Kargil with Apache helicopter. Apache cannot take off-landing on the high peaks of the mountains.

2) LCH being extremely light and special rotors makes it easy to land on mountain heights. India had made up its mind to prepare the LCH indigenous attack helicopter since the Kargil war, because India did not have such an attack helicopter at that time. This helicopter is capable of destroying enemy bunkers by going at a height of 15-16 thousand feet. This project was approved in the year 2016.

3) The LCH has been developed by HAL, an indigenous defence undertaking. The Cabinet Committee on Security, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had approved the purchase of 15 indigenous LCH helicopters in March this year. These helicopters have been purchased from HAL for Rs 3,387 crore. Of these, 10 helicopters are for the Indian Air Force (IAF) and five are for the Indian Army. The first LCH of the Indian Air Force (IAF) will be stationed in Jodhpur. The Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) will be inducted into the Indian Air Force (IAF) on October 3 at Jodhpur.

LCH ready for combat in East Ladakh

The trial of LCH helicopters for the Indian Air Force (IAF) has been done from Siachen Glacier to the desert of Rajasthan. During this, a sufficient amount of fuel and its weapons were also engaged in the LCH. Even before formally joining the Indian Air Force (IAF), two LCH helicopters have been deployed on the LAC adjoining Eastern Ladakh.

