'Why does Congress hate Indian culture so much?' asks Amit Shah, says party reduced Sengol to 'walking stick'

The row over the inauguration of the new Parliament building is gaining momentum with Union Home Minister Amit Shah accusing Congress of reducing the ‘Sengol’ to a “walking stick.”

On the day of the inauguration of the new Parliament building (28 May), Modi will be presented with the ‘Sengol’ by the 293rd head priest of Madurai Sri Harihara Desika Swamigal.

Amid the war of words between the ruling and opposition parties over the inauguration of the new Parliament building, Shah said the Congress needs to “reflect” on its behaviour as he denounced the party’s claim that there was no evidence of the Sengol being a symbol of transfer of power by the British to India in 1947.

In a tweet, Shah said, “Why does the Congress party hate Indian traditions and culture so much? A sacred Sengol was given to Pandit Nehru by a holy Saivite Mutt from Tamil Nadu to symbolize India’s freedom but it was banished to a museum as a ‘walking stick’.”

“Now, Congress has heaped another shameful insult. The Thiruvaduthurai Adheenam, a holy Saivite Mutt, itself spoke about the importance of the Sengol at the time of India’s freedom,” he added.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh claimed that there is no evidence that Lord Mountbatten, C Rajagopalachari and Jawaharlal Nehru describing the ceremonial ‘Sengol’ as a symbol of the transfer of power by the British to India during independence.

The Sengol, which has created a lot of stir lately, will be placed near the Chair of the Lok Sabha speaker after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the new Parliament building on Sunday.

The ‘Sengol’ will be presented to Modi by the head priest of Madurai Adheenam Sri Harihara Desika Swamigal.

