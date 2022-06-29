Why developing information processing skills among students in the age of digital education is key

The dynamics in the classroom must change drastically if students are to harness the ‘wild’ wide world web of global information for their productive use

Going back to the days when the world wide web was not so freely available or accessible for school students, knowledge was available in limited doses and sources. For students, textbooks, encyclopedias, daily newspapers and magazines were the academic treasuries. Teachers were known for their vast knowledge and students held on to every word spoken they spoke or chalked onto the blackboard. More importantly, teachers asked questions with expected answers, so general knowledge quizzes were the rage and successful students were those with photographic memories or those who worked hard and long. Students were only expected to accumulate, comprehend and at the most apply their knowledge to hypothetical, unfamiliar problems or situations.

Evolving students: From information hoarders to discerning knowers

With unlimited internet at our beck and call, we are constantly hooked to the world’s endless bank of information in formats that are more accessible than the printed word. Audios, audio-visuals and visuals make the process of gathering information more appealing. Students spend more time consuming the information than ever before, sometimes becoming undiscerning slaves to the internet instead of its masters. Students who have only been equipped as hoarders of information, now need to sift through the vast material and become discerning knowers. To address this, teachers not only need to become facilitators of learning but also take on the role of a learner along with students.

Classrooms must change to encourage open-mindedness

The dynamics in the classroom must change drastically if students are to harness the ‘wild’ wide world web of global information for their productive use. Teachers now need to nurture students to be open-minded to the plethora of ideas available and discern what ideas may be reliable and certain. To do that, today’s classrooms need to be governed by probing questions that encourage students to look critically at the information gathered rather than limiting themselves to just understanding it.

How teachers can help

The first step is to create time and space for students to ask questions and form opinions on the topic of class discussion. Questions are signs of thinking critically and the level of the questions helps the teacher understand the level of thinking in the students. The next step entails refining student opinion with probing questions that reveal how they reached their opinion uncovering any hidden assumptions, being cognizant of any biases and urging students to a rationale of their beliefs. For example, in global politics or current affairs, one may want to understand how leaders make decisions or in history how a leader from the past made decisions that may be unacceptable to us in present times. Such open-ended discussions are never simple and can be endless, especially when students have formed opinions based on their belief system or by reading catchy headlines or reading limited resource material.

To develop the required critical thinking skills, teacher needs to present varied media sources or extracts from formal studies to the class. Together, students and teachers must investigate the nuances of the media source like colours, sizes of fonts used, words in the headlines used to attract attention, words and phrases that carry strong connotations, the background of the author and the media source’s own intent or hidden biases. Having students role-play the situation in class has become a popular pedagogy adopted by teachers. Giving a chance for students to ‘play the part’ helps students and teachers deeply explore varied perspectives and understand each point of view to ensure that their evaluation of a situation is balanced and detached from their own set of beliefs.

Today, the role of a teacher is that of a facilitator, helping students learn from multiple sources rather than a single textbook. It also requires teachers to play a larger role that includes designing the time and space within the classroom for students to allow them to ponder, express and clarify their opinions with reasons and evidence. The teacher remains in the background to nudge students to consider others’ perspectives and evaluate each one for its validity. The ability to exercise empathy towards others’ opinions is not only a global concern for the future but it will also help students navigate the ever-growing network of information and relate to information that is reliable and useful.

The author is English and Theory of Knowledge Teacher at Shiv Nadar School, Gurugram. Views are personal.

