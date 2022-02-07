India

Why #BoycottHyundai went viral on Twitter: Here’s what happened

The automobile company received backlash from Indians after the company's Pakistan unit shared solidarity messages on social media over Kashmir

FP Staff February 07, 2022 09:48:50 IST
The Korean carmaker has reported a 15 per cent decline in January domestic sales to 44,022 units as against 52,005 units in January 2021. AFP

Hyundai has been trending since Sunday on Twitter. However, the carmaker won't be happy with the news.

The automobile company has found itself in hot water over its recent tweet, leading netizens in India to make the hashtag #BoycottHyundai go viral.

We examine what happened and why it led to such a reaction.

Hyundai’s tweet irks netizens

On Saturday, Hyundai Pakistan shared a post from its official social media handle, "Let us remember the sacrifices of our Kashmiri brothers and stand in support as they continue to struggle for freedom."

South Korea's Hyundai is in partnership with Nishat Mills, a subsidiary of Nishat Group.

Each year, Pakistan marks 5 February as Kashmir Solidarity Day.

While the post has been deleted now, Indian Twitter users posted the screenshots of the posts on Twitter while asking Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) to explain its stand on the issue.

Many Indian users also called for boycotting Hyundai India products.

Hyundai issues statement

Seeing the negative reactions on Twitter, Hyundai India released a statement that it "stands firmly for its "strong ethos of respecting nationalism".

“The unsolicited social media post linking Hyundai Motor India is offending our unparalleled commitment and service to this great country. India is second home to the Hyundai brand," said Hyundai Motor India in a press statement.

Later, the Twitter handles of both Hyundai India and Hyundai Pakistan were changed to protected, restricting users from viewing their tweets.

Hyundai sales in India

The Korean carmaker earlier on 1 February had reported a 15 per cent decline in January domestic sales to 44,022 units as against 52,005 units in January 2021.

In December 2021, Hyundai had sold 32,312 PVs in the domestic market, owing to the semiconductor crisis.

With inputs from agencies

