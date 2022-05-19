Why ASI has shut Aurangzeb’s tomb in Maharashtra's Aurangabad

On Tuesday, MNS leader Gajanan Kale poured fresh fire on the controversy by questioning the need for the monument's existence and saying it should be destroyed. It all started with AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi’s visit to the tomb last week

The controversy over the tomb of Aurangzeb has taken a fresh twist with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) announcing on Thursday that it has been shut down for five days after a mosque committee in the area tried to lock the place.

The development comes after a political storm erupted over Akbaruddin Owaisi, the controversial leader of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), visiting the resting place of the Mughal emperor at Khuldabad near Aurangabad to “pay his respects.”

On Tuesday, MNS leader Gajanan Kale poured fresh fire on the controversy by questioning the need for the monument's very existence and saying it should be destroyed.

This was followed by authorities deploying additional security at the tomb on Wednesday and some people in Khultabad area, where the tomb is located, trying to lock the structure, which is protected by the Archaeological Survey of India.

“Earlier, the mosque committee tried to lock the place but we opened it. On Wednesday, we took a decision to shut the tomb for the next five days. We will review the situation and then decide to open it or keep it closed for another five days,", the ASI's Aurangabad circle superintendent, Milan Prasad Chauley, told PTI.

“The tomb of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb will remain closed for five days to ensure that the law and order situation in the state does not get affected,” ANI quoted deputy CM Ajit Pawar as saying.

This comes a day after News18 reported that Agra mayor Naveen Jain on Wednesday appealed to all mayors to remove all plaques of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb from all places.

The mayor said, “Aurangzeb was a cruel ruler who destroyed Hindu temples and also compelled people of the Hindu community to convert to Islam,” adding that there should not be any place for Aurangzeb in India.

Owaisi visit snowballs into political storm

This fresh row comes in the backdrop of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi of the (Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP) and the Opposition BJP and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) already at each other’s throats over issues such as Hanuman Chalisa and Azaan.

Notably, the Shiv Sena, wary of being outflanked over the issue by former ally BJP, also came down heavily on Owaisi's visit.

Party spokesperson Sanjay Raut said Aurangzeb fought against Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and after his death with the Marathas for 25 years. Sanjay Raut claimed that by offering namaz at Aurangzeb’s tomb, the Owaisi brothers (Akbaruddin and Asaduddin) were challenging Maharashtra.

“Owaisi brothers are doing politics with an aim to vitiate the atmosphere of Maharashtra. We have accepted this challenge. We buried Aurangzeb in this soil. His (Aurangzeb) followers, who want to do politics, will meet the same fate in Maharashtra,” Raut said, as per a PTI report.

Shiv Sena leader Chandrakant Khaire also accused Owaisi of trying to gin up political controversy. “No one, neither a Hindu or a Muslim, visits the tomb as Aurangzeb was the cruelest Mughal emperor. But Owaisi and his party leaders are trying to create a controversy for political benefit,” Khaire said.

Meanwhile, fellow MVA bigwig and NCP chief Sharad Pawar, in the aftermath of Owaisi’s visit, had wondered if such an act was aimed at creating a new controversy in Maharashtra which is functioning peacefully.

“These people know the history of Maharashtra and India. What Aurangzeb did in his era is also known. It is not right for someone from outside Maharashtra to come to the state and create a new issue,” the NCP chief was quoted as saying news agency PTI.

The BJP, meanwhile, seized on the opportunity to demand that the MVA charge Owaisi with sedition with Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis claiming that the AIMIM MLA had insulted “nationalist Muslims” of the country by trying to glorify Aurangzeb.

“Owaisi has attempted to glorify Aurangzeb and, thus, has insulted the nationalist Muslims in this country. Aurangzeb can never be an idol for Muslims in this country. He had tortured Sambhajiraje before killing him,” Devendra Fadnavis said.

“We will not tolerate anything that glorifies Aurangzeb in any way. Those who are trying to do so should face some action. If someone clicks a photograph in Lilavati hospital (referring to images of Independent MP Navneet Rana in the MRI room), this state government immediately rushes to act but does nothing in this matter,” the former chief minister added.

Fadnavis on 15 May had compared the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government to a Babri-like structure and said he would not rest till he brings it down.

"I will not rest till I bring down the Babri-like structure of your power," Fadnavis said.

#WATCH | Asadudin Owaisi goes and pays tribute to Aurangzeb on his grave and you keep seeing that, you should feel ashamed of it. Listen to me Owaisi, even a dog will not pee on the identity of Aurangzeb...: Former Maharashtra CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/odneDyNvtZ — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2022

BJP MLA Nitesh Rane, going on the attack, demanded that the Maharashtra Police “hand over Owaisi for 10 minutes” and they would send him to the same place as Aurangzeb.

“You are challenging us… We, the Marathas have put him there, for 25 years, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj fought him. He (Aurangzeb) was not some Sufi saint,” said Rane.

History of tomb

Born on 3 November, 1618, at Gujarat’s Dahoda, Aurangzeb, exhausted by a seemingly interminable campaign against the Marathas that drained his empire's blood and treasure, passed away on 3 March, 1709.

He was buried near the dargah of his “spiritual and religious teacher” Sufi saint Sheikh Zainuddin in keeping with his wishes.

Lord Curzon later covered the grave with marble and surrounded it with a “pierced marble screen”.

As per The Telegraph, the tomb is a plain, brilliantly whitewashed structure with a large, arcaded courtyard in a typical mix of Islamic and Rajasthani architecture.

The newspaper notes that Aurangzeb’s tomb has “few embellishments save a modest dome or two and minarets” (reflecting his austere tastes and in sharp contrast to the tombs of his forefathers).

The emperor’s full name, Abul Muzaffar Muhi-ud-Din Mohammad Aurangzeb is inscribed on marble in one corner of his tomb.

Aurangzeb, considered the last of the ‘Great Mughals’, ruled for nearly 49 years.

He is also accused of ordering the execution of Sambhaji, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.