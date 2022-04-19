WHO's centre in India aims to strengthen 'evidence-based traditional medicine'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced USD 250 million investment to establish the centre with an interim office and a 10-year commitment for operating costs

Jamnagar: World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that WHO's Global Centre for Traditional Medicine (GCTM) will help harness the power of science to strengthen evidence-based traditional medicine.

"The centre that we are launching will help harness the power of science to strengthen evidence-based traditional medicine. I am grateful to PM Modi and the Government of India for their leadership in supporting this important initiative," he said.

Modi had announced USD 250 million investment to establish the centre with an interim office and a 10-year commitment for operating costs. "From the day I spoke to PM Modi, his commitment was amazing and I knew that this centre will be in good hands," said the WHO chief.

"I have a special connection with India. I was taught by teachers from India in my high school years and later in university when I was studying biology," Tedros said referring to the special connection he has with India.

Tedros, who began his speech with a greeting to the audience in Gujarati amid loud cheers, further said that he was introduced to Indian traditional medicine by his Indian teachers.

"I am grateful to Prime Minister Modi and the Government of India for their leadership in supporting this important initiative, and the investment of USD 250 million, to establish the centre with an interim office, new location and building, and a ten-year commitment for operating cost," Tadros said while speaking in Gujarat's Jamnagar on the occasion of the foundation stone laying ceremony of the World Health Organization Global Centre for Traditional Medicine.

Tedros also used the occasion to reveal that he grew up watching Bollywood movies. "By the way, I also grew up watching Bollywood films and I understand that the Swiss alps are a favourite destination for Bollywood films," Tedros said in a lighter vein.

"The new centre will complement WHO's work on traditional medicine in headquarters, regional and country offices. It will focus on evidence, data, sustainability, and innovation to support national policies and optimise the use of traditional medicine for health and well-being throughout the world," he added.

Modi on Tuesday laid the foundation stone of the WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar.

Global Centre for Traditional Medicine will be the first and only global outpost centre for traditional medicine across the world. It is expected to emerge as an international hub of global wellness.

