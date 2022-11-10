Who killed Anamika? In Chhawla gang-rape, murder case parents to file review petition in SC, seek CBI reprobe

New Delhi: In a major development in the Chhawla gang rape and murder case after the Supreme Court acquitted the three men convicted earlier, parents of the 19-year-old victim Anamika have decided to file a review petition in the apex court to demand re-investigation of the case.

Earlier, Firstpost had, on the expert opinion of SC advocate Sandeep Mahapatra, explored this possible course of action.

Father of deceased girl, who was found dead in Haryana several days after she was allegedly abducted from Qutub Vihar area in Delhi and gang raped and brutalised, talked exclusively to Firstpost regarding this.

“I have hired a private lawyer to represent us with the review petition,” the distraught father said.

He added that the family will seek a reinvestigation of the case to be done by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

“Since police investigation had several loopholes owing to which the Supreme Court reversed the death sentence of the three accused, we will demand for a CBI investigation in the case,” he said.

Agitated by the SC’s order to acquit the accused, Anamika’s father said the top court’s decision reflects badly not just on his family, but the whole society.

“Consider police as the students of the court, if they had done a bad job, the court should have asked them to correct their mistakes; they just cannot acquit criminals after 10 years of rigorous trials and two convictions,” he said.

Yogita Bhayana, women’s rights activist who has been vocal on the issue and helping the family in seeking justice for their deceased daughter, told Firstpost that the court “cannot shun the parents like this”.

“They have waited for 10 years to get justice for their daughter; the Supreme Court had the case for seven years, they could have asked the cops to investigate properly, instead justice was delayed and finally death penalties were reversed,” Bhayana said.

“Even for a moment if we believe the three accused persons did not rape and kill the girls,” Bhayana added, “and the lower courts wrongly convicted them, it should be the court’s responsibility to ensure justice: either order a re-probe or ask the police to mend their mistakes committed during the investigation.”

