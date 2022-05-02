Who is Nand Mulchandani, the Indian-origin man named CIA’s first tech officer?

A student of Delhi's Bluebells School, and the US' Cornell, Stanford, and Harvard universities, Mulchandani is the first-ever chief technology officer to be appointed at the CIA

The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has appointed Nand Mulchandani, an Indian-American Silicon Valley IT expert, as its first-ever Chief Technology Officer.

The intelligence agency’s director, William J Burns, announced the appointment on social media.

“CIA Director William J. Burns appoints Nand Mulchandani as CIA’s first Chief Technology Officer (CTO). With more than 25 years of experience, Mr. Mulchandani will ensure the Agency is leveraging cutting-edge innovations to further CIA’s mission,” the CIA said in a tweet.

Who is Nand Mulchandani?

A student of Delhi’s Bluebells International School between 1979 and 1987, Mulchandani graduated from Cornell University. He completed his undergraduate course in Computer Science and Math.

According to Hindustan Times, he went on to secure a Master of Science degree in Management from Stanford, and a Master in Public Administration degree from Harvard.

He was also a fellow at Harvard Kennedy School’s Belfer Center for Science & International Affairs from 2019 to 2021.

In over 25 years of working in the Silicon Valley, Mulchandani co-founded and was CEO of several startups, including Oblix (acquired by Oracle), Determina (acquired by VMWare), OpenDNS (acquired by Cisco), and ScaleXtreme (acquired by Citrix).

He most recently worked as the CTO and acting director of the US Department of Defence’s Joint Artificial Center.

The new post of CTO was created by the CIA earlier this summer.

CIA director Burns said about his appointment, “Since my confirmation, I have prioritized focusing on technology and the new CTO position is a very important part of that effort. I am delighted Nand has joined our team and will bring his extensive experience to this crucial new role.”

“I am honored to join CIA in this role and look forward to working with the Agency’s incredible team of technologists and domain experts who already deliver world-class intelligence and capabilities to help build a comprehensive technology strategy that delivers exciting capabilities working closely with industry and partners,” said Mulchandani.

As per his LinkedIn profile, he pivoted from his career in private industry to serve in the Government by joining the Joint Artificial Intelligence Center at the US Department of Defense where he was driving the DoD’s next-generation AI efforts.



