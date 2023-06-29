'Who does he think he is?': Opposition slams Tamil Nadu Guv over DMK leader Senthil Balaji's dismissal

Jailed DMK leader Senthil Balaji’s dismissal by Tamil Nadu’s governor has been slammed by various opposition parties with many questioning the rights of the governor.

A press release issued by the Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan said, “Minister V Senthil Balaji is facing serious criminal proceedings in a number of cases of corruption including taking cash for jobs and money laundering…Under these circumstances, Governor has dismissed him from the Council of Ministers with immediate effect.”

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said, “The Governor does not have the powers to dismiss him (Senthil Balaji). We will face this legally.”

DMK leader A Saravanan accused Governor RN Ravi of going against the provisions of the Constitution.

“Who does the Governor thinks he is? Does he have the constitutional authority (to dismiss Senthil Balaji)? The Governor is undermining the constitution. He is catering to the Sanatan Dharma. The law of the land isn’t determined by the Sanatan Dharma. For a Governor, the constitution should be the Bible, Gita, and Quran. He is acting like a clown, trying to appease his political masters. His order isn’t even worth the paper it was drafted on. It must be consigned to the dustbin,” he said.

Communist Party leader D Raja said, “Communist Party of India deplores and disapproves the action of the (Tamil Nadu) governor. There is an elected government, cabinet and CM. How can the governor do such a thing without their consultation?”

“Tamil Nadu governor has done this on diktat from Delhi. He has violated the constitutional scheme of things. BJP is committing acts for which there’s no provision in the Constitution,” says RJD MP Manoj Jha.

The ED took Balaji into custody after questioning and when he was being taken to Omandurar Government Hospital in Chennai for medical examination, the minister broke down in the car and had to be carried to the hospital.

Raids were carried out at Balaji’s Karur residence and his office at the state secretariat by the ED sleuths in connection to an alleged money laundering case. In addition to this, the premises of his brother and a close aide in Karur were also raided.