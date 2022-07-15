'Which team are you on?': Google India shares post on too many tabs, leaves internet in splits

Since being shared, the video has collected more than 25,000 likes and several comments. Many people replied to Google saying they would choose – 'Bahut jagah hai'

Google India’s latest post on social media is something that you can’t miss. The search engine giant recently highlighted two kinds of people in the world. First are the ones, who work with a single browser tab and others are who work with many tabs that end up hanging or slowing down the system.

Taking to Instagram, the tech giant used an audio track from a viral clip of two old men arguing for space in a bus. Using the track as a background score, Google India shared a video wherein two tabs named - 'Nahi jagah hai' and 'Bahut jagah hai' is clicked with sync to the background.

“Which team are you on?” Google captioned the post. Further in the comment section, Google India mentioned that "We wanna be in 'team nahi jagah hai' but we know about the tab grouping feature."

Since being shared, the video has collected more than 25,000 likes and several comments. Many people replied to Google saying they would choose – 'Bahut jagah hai'. For those who are unaware, the original video featuring two old men fighting for space in a public bus had gone viral earlier this month. One who was sitting near the aisle was caught saying bahut jagah hai (there's enough space) while his co-passenger can be heard saying, nahi jagah hai (there's no space). The video grabbed quite a lot of attention on social media and even led to a meme fest. Last week on 6 July, Mumbai Police had used the same video along with an important traffic advisory. The police department captioned the post with an important message stating that "there's 'no space' for a third person on a two-wheeler." See the post below:

The following day popular food delivery app Swiggy also made good use of the audio track to display that there is always space for more on one’s plate. They captioned it saying 'When you have a lot on your plate'.

