Which city is better: Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru flat rent debate goes viral

A Twitter user wrote that one could only rent a bathroom in Mumbai for the rent mentioned for one of the Bengaluru flats

Internet users are forever debating the pros and cons of living in various cities across the globe. In a hilarious debate that went viral on social media recently, Twitter users began comparing flat rents in Mumbai, New Delhi and Bengaluru.

The debate appears to have begun when some Bengaluru residents took to social media to look for some flatmates.

A Twitter user posted that she was looking for female flatmates to share a four-bedroom hall kitchen duplex in the city. Highlighting some key points about the luxury duplex, the user pointed out that the rent would be Rs 17,500 per month and the deposit will be Rs 75,000.

Looking for female flatmates to share a beautiful 4bhk duplex in HSR with! Natural light & the porch + terrace have me hooked! It’s a deal of deals! Rent: 17.5k

Deposit: 75k Pls RT & help us find interesting folks to share a roof with! #flatmate @peakbengaluru pic.twitter.com/ojnRdNZHMA — Aditi Chopra (@aditichoprax) January 21, 2022

In order to sell potential flatmates on the merits of the flat, the user posted some fabulous photographs of the house:

People living in Mumbai were quick to comment on the issue, posting sarcastic comments about the sky-high rents in the city. One Twitter user, who claimed to be a "concerned Mumbaikar" not living anymore in the city, asked if the rent was just for the bed or linens.

Another individual wrote that one can only rent a bathroom in Mumbai for the rent mentioned in the Bengaluru post.

Mumbai mein to itne mein sirf bathroom milega rent pe https://t.co/FmEZdXl6mL — Ankit Khatkar (@Doc_Torque96) January 22, 2022

Another compared the Mumbai and Bengaluru flat rents by posting a sample of advertisements.

Mumbai Flat Ads: 1/2RK with no parking and common toilet - Rent 40K Bengaluru Flat Ads: 3BHK row house with car park and private theater in the basement and a butler named Jeeves - Rent 20K — That Goan Guy (@schmmuck) January 18, 2022



Some users just enjoyed the debate and posted hilarious memes.

An individual posted a picture of the Taj Mahal and sarcastically stated that she is looking for a flatmate to share a beautiful mansion in Bengaluru in Rs 2,000 per month.

Posting a photograph of Mukesh Ambani’s residence Antilia, another social media user wrote that the photo was of a penthouse apartment available in Begnaluru for Rs 5,000 per month.

Mumbai has long been infamous for its skyrocketing property prices. The high population density and lack of open spaces also means that the city is short on breath-taking views, unlike Bengaluru.

The debate also caught the attention of some Delhi residents. People living in Delhi-NCR wrote that they pay less rent when compared to Mumbai and Bengaluru.

Several users stated that Delhi was comparatively an affordable city to live in.

