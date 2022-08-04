India

“When Yamraj is on lunch break”: This man’s narrow escape has twitter talking

As soon as the person walks over the concrete surface, it caves into the drainage below. The expression on the man’s face is enough to describe what could have gone wrong

FP Trending August 04, 2022 13:46:48 IST
“When Yamraj is on lunch break”: This man’s narrow escape has twitter talking

A video of a man, who nearly escaped from a major accident is going viral. Twitter/@sagarcasm

A video of a man, who nearly escaped from a major accident, has surfaced on the Internet. The footage, which was recorded on a CCTV camera, features a man casually walking towards a gate. Sounds normal, right?

Well, you can’t be more wrong here. As soon as the person walks over the concrete surface, it caves into the drainage below. The expression on the man’s face is enough to describe what could have gone wrong. The clip was shared with a hilarious caption, “When Yamraj is on lunch break.”

So far on the micro-blogging platform, the clip has collected more than one million views. And, still counting.

People, on the social media platform, have called the person a “lucky man”. The narrow escape has left a few speechless. A person wrote “Luck ho toh aisa ho warna kuch na ho.”

Another wondered why didn't the person walk away from the spot. “He just stood there right after instead of getting further away,” he wrote.

Some wanted everyone to focus on the man's last position and face.

This user spoke for all of us when she wrote, “That was...lucky.”

For some, the video was a perfect example of a “great escape.”

Referring to the caption attached to the video, a person said it was the almighty's blessings.

“No yamraj was not in lunch break but God is on duty,” read the comment.

After watching the video, a user wondered if one could walk safely over a footpath or do they have to be extra careful from now on. The comment read, “Hope we can trust our footpaths.”

In the middle of this, a person has tried to give a punch of humour to the existing caption, “When Yamraj knows your time has not come.”

What are your thoughts on this video?

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: August 04, 2022 13:49:07 IST

TAGS:

also read

Watch: Group of dogs pass through cemented wall via small hole, internet asks if they're going to Narnia
World

Watch: Group of dogs pass through cemented wall via small hole, internet asks if they're going to Narnia

The video has been winning hearts and leaving the internet curious to know how the dogs made their way possible and what could be behind the wall. The clip was shared on Twitter by a user named Buitengebieden, who is from the Netherlands

Watch: Biryani handis float on Hyderabad's waterlogged street, internet leaves hilarious responses
India

Watch: Biryani handis float on Hyderabad's waterlogged street, internet leaves hilarious responses

The video has collected more than 1.1 million views and tons of reactions from all over the country. As the video grabbed eyeballs, thousands of users also expressed their love for biryani, while others grieved over watching the utensils float away

Theresa May refuses to clap for Boris Johnson after his final Parliamentary speech, watch video
World

Theresa May refuses to clap for Boris Johnson after his final Parliamentary speech, watch video

The speech gathered a round of applause from his party, and jeers from opponents. But, May who was also present in the session, gave no reaction. In the viral footage from the House Chamber, May is seen sitting with arms on her lap while other MPs are giving standing ovations to Johnson