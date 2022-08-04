“When Yamraj is on lunch break”: This man’s narrow escape has twitter talking

As soon as the person walks over the concrete surface, it caves into the drainage below. The expression on the man’s face is enough to describe what could have gone wrong

A video of a man, who nearly escaped from a major accident, has surfaced on the Internet. The footage, which was recorded on a CCTV camera, features a man casually walking towards a gate. Sounds normal, right?

Well, you can’t be more wrong here. As soon as the person walks over the concrete surface, it caves into the drainage below. The expression on the man’s face is enough to describe what could have gone wrong. The clip was shared with a hilarious caption, “When Yamraj is on lunch break.”

So far on the micro-blogging platform, the clip has collected more than one million views. And, still counting.

When Yamraj is on lunch break pic.twitter.com/zN63aFCerA — Sagar (@sagarcasm) August 3, 2022

People, on the social media platform, have called the person a “lucky man”. The narrow escape has left a few speechless. A person wrote “Luck ho toh aisa ho warna kuch na ho.”

Luck ho toh aisa ho warna kuch na ho — Akash Ramsakha (@skoobtechie) August 4, 2022

Another wondered why didn't the person walk away from the spot. “He just stood there right after instead of getting further away,” he wrote.

He just stood there right after instead of getting further away. — PabloPoloPipes (@bookis714) August 4, 2022

Some wanted everyone to focus on the man's last position and face.

His last position and face https://t.co/kaV4kViGmW — Adarsh (@abmoolimani) August 4, 2022

This user spoke for all of us when she wrote, “That was...lucky.”

For some, the video was a perfect example of a “great escape.”

Referring to the caption attached to the video, a person said it was the almighty's blessings.

“No yamraj was not in lunch break but God is on duty,” read the comment.

No yamraj was not in lunch break but God is on duty https://t.co/C0EbJ5ySDq — Rohit Patel (@RohitPa28418416) August 4, 2022

After watching the video, a user wondered if one could walk safely over a footpath or do they have to be extra careful from now on. The comment read, “Hope we can trust our footpaths.”

Hope we can trust our footpaths https://t.co/iYKNai3vcD — Venkat (@tvchalapathi) August 4, 2022

In the middle of this, a person has tried to give a punch of humour to the existing caption, “When Yamraj knows your time has not come.”

When yamraj knows your time has not come. https://t.co/E9gCK6qa09 — Nilesh (@uniqneel) August 4, 2022

What are your thoughts on this video?

