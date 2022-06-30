'When Ants become Ant-i social': Ants carry away gold chain, watch video here

Though the recording is too short to find out the ultimate destination of the gold chain, it was enough to make the 'tiny smugglers' go viral on social media

Ants are among those insects who we can come across any day and anywhere. Though they like to be in a group, a single ant has the strength of carrying an object weighing 50 times its own body weight. Ants around sweet jars or food baskets are not a rare view, but this video of a group of ants which has been doing rounds across the internet can stun you.

Indian Forest Service Officer Susanta Nanda added a new video to his collection for which he has gathered numerous followers across social media. Taking to Twitter, Nanda shared a video of a colony of ants taking away a golden chain. But the most interesting part comes with the caption. Referring to the clip, Nanda wrote, “Tiny gold smugglers. The question is, under which section of IPC they can be booked?” Along with the video, the caption has also caught many eyeballs across Twitter.

Tiny gold smugglers 😀😀

The question is,under which section of IPC they can be booked?

In the 7-second-long clip, a group of ants can be seen carrying off a gold chain and moving in proper sync. While the group is walking on rocky terrain, some ants can be seen coming out of the cracks of the surface and joining the army. The amazing moment that has been captured on camera clearly shows the beautiful bonding among them.

Though the recording is too short to find out the ultimate destination of the gold chain, it was enough to make the ‘tiny smugglers’ go viral. However, this is not the first time that the video has surfaced on the internet. Last year, the same clip created a buzz among social media users.

Since being posted, the video has received over 1 lakhs views and more than 4,000 users have liked it. While some have marked the unity of the little insects, some users have come up with some hilarious comments. One of the commenters said, “When Ants become Ant-i socials and involve in a gold robbery.” Another one suggested, “Can be retrieved by offering some sugar to them.”

