When an iftar party at Banaras Hindu University created a storm

A group of students chanted slogans and burnt effigies of Vice-Chancellor Sudheer Kumar Jain after images of him attending an iftar party emerged on social media. The protesting students alleged that he was 'starting a new trend' and was indulging in appeasement

It appears that educational institutions across the country is the new hotspot for protests and violence.

After Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) witnessed violence on Ram Navami, allegedly over the serving of non-vegetarian meals at the hostel, this time Banaras Hindu University in Uttar Pradesh was the centre of protests and counter-protests on Friday.

The reason for the protests: an iftar party and anti-Brahmin graffiti on the walls of the university.

Here’s all we know of the incident that caused a storm at the reputed educational institution.

The incident, explained

On Wednesday, Vice-Chancellor (V-C) Sudheer Kumar Jain attended an iftar party hosted by the varsity’s girls’ hostel. The BHU’s public relations office posted images of the event on their Twitter page.

However, the iftar party at the university wasn’t welcomed by all and a group of students protested against Jain, alleging that the V-C had started a ‘new practice of attending iftars’.

The students burnt his effigy outside his residence on Wednesday night and said the institution’s head was indulging in appeasement politics.

Clips of the protest circulating on social media also showed a group of men shouting, “V-C murdabad, BHU mein iftaari nahi chalegi, nayi parampara band karo (Iftaari won’t be allowed in BHU. Stop these new traditions).”

UP | Students burn the effigy of Vice-Chancellor in BHU after he organised an Iftar party, yesterday "Iftar party was officially organised in university for the 1st time. All expenses were borne by University. We'll not allow organising iftar parties officially" said a student

A protesting student said the V-C was trying to impose a new tradition and trying to politicise the campus.

Another student told Indian Express that the group was objecting to the V-C attending the iftar as it is a new practice started by Jain. “Why doesn’t he attend fasting events during Navratri and Basant Panchami? Why is he only going for iftar? This never happened. It is new, and we condemn it,” he added.

The protesting students alleged that the V-C was indulging in appeasement politics and his action was against the culture of the university.

“I have been here at this university for the last five years. No such party was held earlier. The V-C held a press conference to announce this and said that the university is holding an iftar party for the last many years whereas this is the first time any such event was held here. We strongly condemn this decision,” a student told Hindustan Times.

Shortly after the protests outside the V-C’s residence, anti-Brahmin slogans appeared on the walls of the university. The graffiti read: ‘Brahmin teri kabra khudegi, BHU ki dharti pe’ (Brahmins your grave will be dug at BHU ground) and ‘Kashmir to jhaki hai, pura bharat baki hai’ (Kashmir is just a trailer, rest of Bharat is left), reported News18.

Authorities speak up

The BHU administration has denied allegations of appeasement and that this is a new practice.

BHU Public Relations Officer Dr Rajesh Singh was quoted as saying, “This is not the first time a V-C has attended an iftar party on campus. It happens every year. Due to the COVID protocol, it could not be organised over the past two years. Our campus is secular and it is not a new practice at all.”

The institution also put out a tweet stating that theirs is an inclusive institution. It also retweeted a tweet sharing pictures of old iftar functions held in 2010, 2013 and 2014.

There shouldn't be any confusion or misinformation about 2 things:

1. #Iftar wasn't organized by Vice-Chancellor Prof. Sudhir K Jain. Students & teachers invited him & he attended as head of #BHU fraternity.

1. #Iftar wasn't organized by Vice-Chancellor Prof. Sudhir K Jain. Students & teachers invited him & he attended as head of #BHU fraternity.

2. Tradition of organizing iftar in BHU dates back to over 2 decades.

Bhuvan Chandra Kapri, chief Proctor at BHU told ANI, “These are deliberate attempts to destroy the peace of the university, and we would not let it happen. We will make our children aware. They are sensible, hence will understand the actual intentions behind such activities."

With inputs from agencies

