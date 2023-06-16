'What's your stand?' BJP asks Thackeray to clarify stance on Karnataka's move to drop chapters on Hedgewar

Calling the Karnataka government’s decision to remove RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar’s chapter from school textbooks “minority appeasement”, the BJP has demanded Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray clarify his stand on the matter.

On Thursday, the Karnataka government confirmed that it had dropped a chapter on RSS founder KB Hedgewar from the school syllabus.

Along with it, all the changes in school syllabi made by the BJP government have also been reversed.

“…syllabus on KB Hedgewar has been dropped…whatever changes they (previous govt) have done last year, we have changed it and reintroduced whatever was there last to last year…,” said Karnataka Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa.

Along with this, the Congress-ruled government also decided to repeal the anti-conversion law that was introduced by the previous BJP-led government.

Talking to reporters here, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the revision in school textbooks in Karnataka was expected after the Congress returned to power in the southern state.

“Congress can remove Savarkar and Hedgewar from textbooks but not from the hearts and minds of people. In Maharashtra, the Opposition wants to replicate the Karnataka model. I want to ask Uddhav Thackeray what is his stand on this issue,” he asked.

He added, “It is clear that Thackeray has compromised on his ideology for the sake of power.”

With inputs from PTI

