What’s the national anthem rule for madrasas in UP that Karnataka leaders want to emulate?

Singing the national anthem has been made compulsory in madrasas in Uttar Pradesh. Now, there are calls for a similar diktat in Karnataka, triggering a war of words between politicians.

What is the UP government order?

The national anthem has been made mandatory in madrasas in Uttar Pradesh from 12 May, according to an order by the state Madrasa Education Board. It is applicable to all recognised, aided and non-aided madrasas.

SN Pandey, the registrar of the Uttar Pradesh Madrasa Education Board, said that the national anthem has been made compulsory at the time of prayer from the new academic session. It would be played before the class begins.

District monitor officials will monitor the functioning of madrasas to ensure that they comply with the new order.

According to Diwan Saheb Zaman Khan, general secretary of the Teachers’ Union Madaris Arabia, before the start of classes, Hamd (praises to Allah) and Salam (greetings of Muhammad) were recited. Some madrasas sang the national anthem. Now, it will be made compulsory, reports The Hindustan Times.

UP’s Minority Welfare Minister Dharampal Singh had last month said that it was important to promote the spirit of nationalism in madrasas, adding that they would no longer promote education on “sectarian and extremist ideas”.



Who has made the demand in Karnataka?

Former Karnataka minister KS Eshwarappa has lauded the UP government’s order of making the national anthem compulsory in madrasas and said he was happy just hearing the diktat.

“We will hear the national anthem being sung from the mouths of anti-nationals, and even in the community that creates terrorists,” said Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader.

Pramod Muthalik, chief of the fringe right-wing organisation Sri Ram Sene demanded that madrasas should be banned.

“The government provides various grants to them. Yet there is no national anthem being sung or government syllabus being taught in madrasas,” he complained.

He said that no rules were followed at madrasas and if the Centre and state governments did not comply with his demand he would start a campaign for the ban. “Hindu taxpayers’ money is being wasted on madrasas education in the country,” he added.

What are rival leaders saying?

Congress leader BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan said that the national anthem was being sung in madrasas for a long time.

“Our nation and national anthem are our pride,” Khan said, hitting out at Pramod Muthalik. “We don’t have to learn to sing the national anthem from him.”

“We are children of Bharathambe. We, too, have immense respect for the nation and the national anthem. Some are trying to spread poison by claiming that the national anthem isn’t sung in Urdu schools. It’s just a political gimmick,” he wrote on Twitter.

Karnataka Waqf Board chairman N K Mohammed Shafi Saadi said that politics over the decision to make the national anthem compulsory was an attempt to divide the society. Nationalism and patriotism should come from within and divisive people should be kept aside, he said, according to a report in HT.

He also slammed Muthalik saying that those who “hoisted a Pakistan flag in Sindhagi need not teach us lessons about patriotism”, referring to a 2012 incident where two Sri Rama Sene workers were arrested for the incident.

According to Saadi, there are 1,990 madrasas under the Waqf Board where the national anthem is sung.

