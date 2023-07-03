'What's happening in Maharashtra will soon happen in Bihar too': MP Ramdas Athawale claims

The political situation currently prevailing in Maharashtra can happen in Bihar soon, Republican Party of India leader Ramdas Athawale claimed on Monday.

Athawale, the Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment of India, made the comments following former NCP leader Ajit Pawar’s defection to the Bhartiya Janata Party. In a sudden move that jolted the politics of Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar, nephew of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, was sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister of the state on Sunday.

“A similar situation (like currently in Maharashtra) can arise in Bihar soon as some JD(U) MLAs are upset with Nitish Kumar. In UP, Jayant Chaudhary can join with NDA as is currently upset with Akhilesh Yadav,” Athawale said.

He added, “There is a possibility that differences arise between MLAs of the Samajwadi Party.”

He also made a similar prediction for Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party, saying that his MLAs are unhappy under his leadership.

Ajit Pawar, the nephew of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, was joined by eight other MLAs, some of whom were close allies of Sharad Pawar, in taking oath as ministers in the Shiv Sena-BJP coalition government in Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra NCP president Jayant Patil on Sunday said his party has moved a disqualification petition against the leaders including Ajit Pawar.

“We have filed a disqualification petition with the speaker of the Assembly, and we will send hard copies as soon as possible. This disqualification petition was filed against nine leaders,” said NCP leader Jayant Patil.

He added, “They didn’t inform anyone that they were leaving the party, which is against the NCP. We have also written a letter to the Election Commission of India. We are not accepting this; these nine leaders didn’t inform us before doing this (leaving the party).”

With inputs from agencies

