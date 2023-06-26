'What's happening in India,' PM Modi asks BJP chief JP Nadda after returning from US, Egypt visit

“What was happening in the country?” Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked BJP president JP Nadda and other party leaders soon after returning to India from his US and Egypt visit.

PM Modi returned to India in the early hours of Monday, wrapping up his six-day visit to the US and Egypt during which several landmark agreements were signed.

He was received at the Delhi airport by Union Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi and BJP chief Nadda.

BJP leaders and party MPs from Delhi including Harsh Vardhan, Hans Raj Hans and Gautam Gambhir were also present.

‘India is happy’

Speaking to reporters, BJP MP Parvesh Verma said Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked what was happening in the country and how was the party’s public outreach programme going on.

“We apprised him about that,” he said.

During an interaction with media, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari was questioned what the Prime Minister asked them after meeting them at the airport, to which he said, “He (PM Modi) asked Nadda ji how it is going here (in India), and Nadda ji told him that party (BJP) leaders were reaching out to people with the report card of the nine years of his government, and the country is happy.”

With inputs from PTI

