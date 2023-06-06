What's cooking? Rahul Gandhi meets Orhan Awatramani aka Orry in London

Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, has once again made headlines, but this time it’s not because of his friendship with Janhvi Kapoor or Nysa Devgn. Surprisingly, he was spotted spending time with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in London, leaving netizens puzzled about their connection.

Orry shared a photo on his Instagram Stories on 5 June featuring himself and Rahul Gandhi when the two of them had lunch together at the renowned Japanese restaurant Nobu in London’s Old Park Lane. Orry captioned the picture, “Today @ lunch” and tagged the restaurant’s location.

Orhan Awatramani is a prominent social media personality, known for sharing extravagant party pictures on his Instagram account. He is known for his close ties to various Bollywood celebrities and star kids. With a following of over 354k on Instagram, he is the kind of celebrity BFF that many aspire to have. He has been spotted hanging out with many Bollywood celebrities.

After the meeting, Orhan reunited with Nysa and their friends for dinner at Busaba. The group had a great time at the nightclub, as evident from the photos shared by Orry on his Instagram Stories. He also posted a couple of photo strips showcasing silly faces and goofy poses with Nysa at a photo booth.

Check out some reactions:

This is probably one of the most unexpected crossover ever https://t.co/440VEeveO4 — a (@PullxVolley) June 5, 2023

Rahul Gandhi at Nobu in London with Orry Awtaramani. Interesting.https://t.co/OxdUKG33NG pic.twitter.com/N6oTUlapK9 — ᔕᗩIᑎT ᗷOᒍᗩᑕK  (@ThBuckStopsHere) June 6, 2023

