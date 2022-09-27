India

What really excites Ratan Tata? Industrialist Harsh Goenka shares viral video

RPG Group Chairman Harsh Goenka shared an old inspirational video of Ratan Tata on what keeps the industrialist going

File image of Ratan Tata. AFP

Some of our Indian industrialists have proven their potential, not just in front of the country, but also in front of the entire world. One such personality is none other than Ratan Tata, the Chairman Emeritus of the Tata Group of Industries. Known for his philanthropic ideology, Ratan Tata continues to remain an inspiration for several young minds in India. Also known for his significant contribution to the Indian industry, Ratan Tata has also motivated several other big industrialists including businessman Harsh Goenka who recently shared an old inspirational video of the Tata Group Chairperson.

In his latest Twitter post, the RPG Group chairman, Harsh Goenka, while sharing a video clip of Ratan Tata from an event, noted that carrying out impossible tasks is what helps Ratan Tata keep going.

The eight-second video clip posted by Goenka shows Tata saying, “The greatest pleasure I’ve had is trying to do something that everybody said could not be done.”

Watch here:


The video has left people impressed and has been viewed over 48,000 times. It has received 2,000 likes and hundreds of comments. Many took to the comment section to laud the businessman’s inspirational speech.

Check some reactions:


https://twitter.com/rahuletweet/status/1574413598985973761

Ratan Tata’s speech

Notably, the video clip is from his speech given at the Automotive Hall of Fame during 2015’s Induction and Awards Gala Ceremony. In his speech, the 84-year-old business tycoon spoke about his business journey in the industry and further shared his experiences.

During his speech, he shared a conversation with his friends where he suggested that India can produce its own passenger car, his friends laughed it off saying that it is not possible without collaboration. Later on, Tatas manufactured the Indica cars in 1998.

