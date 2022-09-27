Some of our Indian industrialists have proven their potential, not just in front of the country, but also in front of the entire world. One such personality is none other than Ratan Tata, the Chairman Emeritus of the Tata Group of Industries. Known for his philanthropic ideology, Ratan Tata continues to remain an inspiration for several young minds in India. Also known for his significant contribution to the Indian industry, Ratan Tata has also motivated several other big industrialists including businessman Harsh Goenka who recently shared an old inspirational video of the Tata Group Chairperson.

In his latest Twitter post, the RPG Group chairman, Harsh Goenka, while sharing a video clip of Ratan Tata from an event, noted that carrying out impossible tasks is what helps Ratan Tata keep going.

The eight-second video clip posted by Goenka shows Tata saying, “The greatest pleasure I’ve had is trying to do something that everybody said could not be done.”

The video has left people impressed and has been viewed over 48,000 times. It has received 2,000 likes and hundreds of comments. Many took to the comment section to laud the businessman’s inspirational speech.

True. So when the Automobile industry told Ratan Tata that manufacturing a passenger car under Rs. 1,00,000 was not possible, he went ahead and manufactured the “impossible”. He executed the project very passionately and proved all those who said “it can’t be done” wrong — Common man (@India_on_move) September 26, 2022

A lot more than a normal man can think !! There has to be something like super power to have this kind of a soul on the earth , to do so much in so many ways!! He only knows the prices he might have paid for practising the ethics !

May God Be with HIM. — piyush shah (@piyushshah0205) September 26, 2022

JUST GREAT INDIAN. WHEREVER TATA Brand try to purchase from this Nobel House. — Arindam Roy (@Arindam57626451) September 26, 2022

Thanks for the inspiring ,great share Harsh ji — Anand Aggala (@aggala) September 26, 2022



Same excitement should exist in all. We carry thinking of “could not be done” initially . We convert possible into impossible without evaluating. Mr Tata has proved to be different with “ can do” attitude. Tata Group witnessed so much of change & growth. Natural for everyone. — Anil Seth (@AnilSet11541728) September 26, 2022

Ratan Tata’s speech

Notably, the video clip is from his speech given at the Automotive Hall of Fame during 2015’s Induction and Awards Gala Ceremony. In his speech, the 84-year-old business tycoon spoke about his business journey in the industry and further shared his experiences.

During his speech, he shared a conversation with his friends where he suggested that India can produce its own passenger car, his friends laughed it off saying that it is not possible without collaboration. Later on, Tatas manufactured the Indica cars in 1998.

