What is tomato fever reported in Kerala?

Days after a Kerala girl died and 30 others were admitted after eating chicken shawarma, some places in the southern state are reporting cases of a new fever that is affecting children below five years of age.

According to the local media, Kerala has registered 82 cases of 'Tomato Flu' or 'Tomato Fever', which is expected to rise further.

What is tomato fever?



Even though the cause of the disease is not known, it is affecting children below the age of five.

All the 82 cases have been reported from Kollam city, and interestingly all patients are children below five years of age, a report by DNA said.

The cases have been reported from Aryankavu, Anchal and Neduvathur. Due to the high number of cases, the Anganwadi centres in the areas have been closed. Authorities, meanwhile, have launched awareness campaigns in villages.

It is being seen as a rare kind of viral infection while some have also speculated it to be an aftereffect of chikungunya or dengue fever.

Most of the infected children have reported rashes, skin irritation and dehydration and blisters on several parts of the body.

The name, tomato fever, has been derived from the fact that the blisters are usually round in shape and red in colour.

What are the symptoms of tomato fever?

The affected child may get red rashes almost the size of tomatoes apart.

Other symptoms of tomato fever include high fever, body ache, joint swelling and fatigue. The patient may also suffer from irritation in the mouth due to dehydration.

In some cases, patients have claimed that worms came out of the boils that developed on the rashes.

Discolouration of the skin on the hands, knees and buttocks are also some of the symptoms.

How can it be prevented and treated?

A doctor should be consulted if a child shows any of the symptoms. Since the disease causes dehydration, the patient should be given a lot of water to drink.

The child should not be allowed to scratch the blisters or rashes. Maintain proper cleanliness and hygiene.

Take a bath using warm water. Avoid close contact with the infected person.



