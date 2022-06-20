What is Mamata Banerjee’s Duare Ration scheme that has got a Calcutta High Court nod?

The Duare Ration scheme, launched by Mamata Banerjee in November 2021, promises a monthly delivery of foodgrains and other ration to the public at their doorstep. It was one of the election promises of the Trinamool Congress

The Calcutta High Court has given Mamata Banerjee a big reason to smile.

The court held that there is no illegality in the West Bengal Duare Ration scheme under which the Mamata Banerjee government delivers foodgrains through the public distribution system at the doorsteps of beneficiaries.

The order came after a plea was filed challenging the state government’s Duare Ration scheme. In its plea, the petitioner submitted that the central government has authority for regulating and prohibiting the production, supply and distribution of essential commodities.

The petitioner said that the central government by way of notification delegates the power to the state but in this case, it has not delegated any power to the state of West Bengal.

However, Justice Krishna Rao of the Calcutta High Court observed that as per provisions of the National Food Security Act (NFSA), 2013, it is the obligation of the state government to ensure actual delivery or supply of the foodgrains to the entitled persons at prices specified.

But, what is the Duare Ration scheme? Who benefits from it? Here’s all we know about the foodgrain delivery scheme by Mamata Banerjee.

All about Duare Ration scheme

In November of last year, Mamata Banerjee inaugurated the ‘Duare Ration’ (Ration at doorstep) scheme, saying it would benefit around 10 crore of people of the state.

Providing foodgrains at the doorstep was one of the election promises of the Trinamool Congress.

Under the scheme, ration dealers divide their beneficiaries into 16 clusters and reach out to them in the cluster once a month to deliver foodgrain at people’s doorsteps. Ration shops will be open on Saturday and Sunday. Those who would fail to collect foodgrain from Duare Ration can get so from shops.

Moreover, the Trinamool Congress government had said it would provide around 21,000 ration dealers with the financial assistance of Rs one lakh each to purchase vehicles for delivering ration to people in this way.

While flagging off the scheme, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said, “This Duare Ration scheme will help 10 crore people of the state. I will request all the ration dealers to make it a success. I consider the Duare Sarkar scheme to be outstanding and I believe this scheme would be considered globally one day.”

Benefits and issues over the scheme

The ration scheme, touted to be the biggest government outreach programme anywhere in the country, has helped to feed 10 crore people in the state.

The scheme has also helped the government to connect directly to the people.

However, the scheme isn’t without pitfalls. Some ration dealers were opposed to the scheme, having expressed their inability to implement it.

The Telegraph citing sources said that the wide range of the scheme would saddle the state exchequer with an additional expenditure of at least Rs 25,000 crore.

Similar schemes in India

While West Bengal’s Duare Ration scheme is the biggest, it is not the only one in the country. A similar scheme of delivering foodgrains was started by the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi. However, the Delhi High Court junked the scheme, stating the government could not use grains provided by the Centre in this scheme.

The Karnataka government also announced a similar programme in October 2021. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had announced then that the doorstep delivery of foodgrains would be launched in the 28 Assembly constituencies in Bengaluru Urban district from 1 November 2021 and based on its success, and after ironing out any glitches, it would be extended to the entire state from 26 January.

With inputs from agencies

