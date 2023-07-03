What happened in Maharashtra is going to be repeated in Uttar Pradesh: OP Rajbhar

Amid the political drama in Maharashtra, SBSP founder and chief OP Rajbhar on Monday claimed that “what happened in Maharashtra is going to be repeated in Uttar Pradesh” as several leaders from the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party are soon going to join the Uttar Pradesh government and take oath as ministers.

“What happened in Maharashtra is going to be repeated in Uttar Pradesh. Many leaders from Samajwadi Party are going to leave the party and join the UP govt to take oaths as ministers. SP MPs are upset with Akhilesh Yadav. They can’t see their future in SP,” Rajbhar told ANI.

#WATCH | SBSP founder & chief OP Rajbhar, says "What happened in Maharashtra is going to be repeated in Uttar Pradesh. Many leaders from Samajwadi Party are going to leave the party and join the UP govt to take oaths as ministers. SP MPs are upset with Akhilesh Yadav. They can't… pic.twitter.com/AUYZI4IDb1 — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2023

“The reason for SP leaders to leave the party is that Akhilesh Yadav is going to meet Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao but he does not meet Mayawati. BSP and Mayawati are the game changers in Uttar Pradesh. If Mayawati ji is ready I am willing to make an alliance with her party, Congress also wants the same. In 2024, we can see a completely new front,” he added.

Meanwhile, Akhilesh Yadav said, “We have just one aim that is to remove BJP (from power). Whether it is Congress, Samajwadi Party or other parties, our aim is one and we have joined hands for this purpose. It is important for the country and Constitution”.

VIDEO | "We have just one aim that is to remove BJP (from power). Whether it is Congress, Samajwadi Party or other parties, our aim is one and we have joined hands for this purpose. It is important for the country and Constitution," says Samajwadi Party chief @yadavakhilesh as he… pic.twitter.com/VxRBwSSyaz — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 3, 2023

On Sunday, Ajit Pawar led a vertical split in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) to become the deputy chief minister. Eight other NCP leaders were also sworn in as ministers in the Eknath Shinde-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.

(With inputs from agencies)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.