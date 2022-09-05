What documents will foreign vehicles for personal use need to ply in India? Government issues notification

Motor vehicles registered in any country other than India shall not be permitted to transport local passengers and goods within the territory of India

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued the Motor Vehicles Non Transport Vehicles Visiting India Rules, 2022. These rules formalize the movement of Non-Transport (Personal) vehicles registered in other countries when entering or plying in the territory of India.

The following documents shall be carried in the vehicle(s) operating under these rules during the duration of stay in the country, namely:

A valid registration certificate

A valid driving license or international driving permit, whichever is applicable

A valid insurance policy

A valid pollution under control certificate (if applicable in the origin country)

“All the documents shall be in the possession of the person driving the motor vehicle at the time of entering India and during the entire period of stay and shall always be available for inspection by the respective competent authority to inspect a passenger vehicle,” the notification said.

In case the documents referred above are in a language other than English, then an authorized English translation, duly authenticated by the issuing authority, shall be carried along with the original documents.

Motor vehicles registered in any country other than India shall not be permitted to transport local passengers and goods within the territory of India.

Motor vehicles registered in any country other than India shall be required to comply with rules and regulations made under Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 of India.

