What are swarm drones that are being inducted into mechanised forces of Indian Army?

Swarm Drone System consists of a number of aerial vehicles which are Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled and capable of communicating with the control station as well as among themselves

The Defence Ministry on 26 July, 2022, approved procurement proposals worth over Rs 28,732 crore for the armed forces including swarm drones, bulletproof jackets, and carbines.

#KnowYourArmy#SwarmDrones being inducted into the Mechanised Forces, duly embracing the niche & disruptive technologies, will provide an edge to #IndianArmy in meeting future security challenges.#AtmaNirbharBharat #IndianArmy #InStrideWithTheFuture pic.twitter.com/Ly4A9BieAV — ADG PI – INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) August 26, 2022

Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for capital acquisition proposals of the armed forces amounting to Rs 28,732 crore were accorded by the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) in the meeting under Buy (Indian IDDM) and Buy (Indian) categories giving a further boost to "Atmanirbhar Bharat" in defence.

The procurement proposals were cleared by the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

"The Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for capital acquisition proposals of the armed forces amounting to Rs 28,732 crore were accorded by the DAC," the defence ministry said in a statement.

In recent conflicts across the world, drone technology proved to be a force multiplier in military operations, the ministry said.

Accordingly, to augment the Indian Army’s capability in modern warfare, AoN for procurement of Autonomous Surveillance and Armed Drone Swarms has been accorded by the DAC under Buy (Indian-IDDM) category.

A swarm drone is a concept where a cluster or clusters of unmanned aerial vehicles or drones are flown together in a contested or hostile airspace, to confuse the radar. A swarm drone can achieve their specific objectives, including targeted strikes or supporting tactical operations.

Swarm Drone System consists of a number of aerial vehicles which are Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled and capable of communicating with the control station as well as among themselves. AI based Swarming algorithms enable the swarm drones to automatically distribute the tasks among themselves, navigate to the area of interest, ensure collision avoidance during movement to the target area and carryout search of the area.

The drones are operable at high-altitudes, rough-weather conditions and can fly at a speed of 100 km per hour and has ability to strike multiple drones at the target

Swarm drones can carry out a wide range of missions, such as strikes against tanks, infantry combat vehicles, ammunition holding areas, fuel dumps and terror launch pads.

AI based Automatic Target Recognition (ATR) feature enables the drones to automatically recognise targets line tanks gun gum, vehicles and human and display it on the control station screen thus minimizing chances of the operator missing any target and also facilitating engagement by suitable type of weapon platform.

It can be employed in both offensive and defensive operations, providing a decisive edge to the tactical commanders employing them.

To induct this niche technology, Indian Army has procured swarm drones from two Indian startup companies. In addition, Indian Army has also initiated a Make-II case, Autonomous Surveillance and Armed Drone Swarm (A-SADS) which includes a number of improvements and also a version for High Altitude Area.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.