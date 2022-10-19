What are people of Kashmir 'country' called? Bihar board exam paper asks students, probe launched

Patna: Bihar board’s class 7th question paper asked students a question and it has become political controversy attracting reactions from all over the country due to which Bihar Education minister Chandra Shekhar Singh has now decided to launch a probe.

The incident occurred in a government school where the class 7 paper setter mentioned the example of China and asked “As the people of China are called Chinese, what are the people of Nepal, England, Kashmir, and India called?”

This question was allegedly put before students in Araria, Kishanganj, and Katihar.

“We got this via Bihar Education Board. The question had to ask what people from Kashmir are called. But, it mistakenly carried as what are people of the country of Kashmir called. This was human error,” Head teacher SK Das clarified.

However, Bihar BJP state president Sanjay Jaiswal took to his social media and shared the image of the question paper alongside captioning it as: “…Bihar government is still silent on my concern that they feel Kashmir as not a part of India. This question itself advocates that the officials in Bihar government consider Kashmir as a different country as Nepal, England, China, and India,” he wrote in a Facebook post in Hindi.

Reacting to the matter, Education minister Chandra Shekhar Singh said there would be no lapses in the investigation of this matter and it would be probed thoroughly.

“This is a serious matter for which the probe shall take place even if it involved top officials,” he said.

Reacting to Jaiswal’s allegations, Singh asked why nobody pointed when Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Taksh

Shila, which is in Pakistan a part of Bihar.

“Why did you not question when PM Modi called Taksh Shila a part of Bihar? That was as legit human error as the one that has been made now,” Singh said.

(With input from agency)

