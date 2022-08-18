Police said the couple was headed towards Marol Naka in suburban Andheri when a speeding dumper coming from behind ran over them after they had fallen off their bike due to potholes.

New Delhi: A couple was crushed to death by a speeding dumper truck after they fell of their bike due potholes on the Western Express Highway on Wednesday, a police official said.

Mumbai | Two bike riders were killed on the Western Express Highway National Park Bridge after they fell due to a pothole. They were crushed by a dumper coming from the rear, both of them died on the spot. Police have arrested the dumper driver. pic.twitter.com/mFgYlrYsNj — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2022

They were rushed to a hospital but were declared dead before admission.

The official said the bike rider and his wife, who was riding pillion, were wearing helmets.

The dumper driver was nabbed and booked under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including 304-A (causing death by negligence).

With inputs from agencies

