FP Staff August 18, 2022 10:51:06 IST
New Delhi: A couple was crushed to death by a speeding dumper truck after they fell of their bike due potholes on the Western Express Highway on Wednesday, a police official said.

Police said the couple was headed towards Marol Naka in suburban Andheri when a speeding dumper coming from behind ran over them after they had fallen off their bike due to potholes, he said.

They were rushed to a hospital but were declared dead before admission.

The official said the bike rider and his wife, who was riding pillion, were wearing helmets.

The dumper driver was nabbed and booked under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including 304-A (causing death by negligence).

With inputs from agencies

