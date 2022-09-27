West Bengal: YouTuber arrested in Nadia for meme against Mamata Banerjee, Trinamool Congress

Kolkata: While several political parties create much hullabaloo over freedom of expression, West Bengal CM and Trinamool Congress (TMC) Mamata Banerjee has made it a habit to repeatedly trample on this much needed feature of a healthy democracy.

The West Bengal Police has arrested a YouTuber from Taherpur in Nadia district over allegations of making jokes on YouTube at the expense of Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee. The name of the accused is Tuhin Jana. His mobile phone has been confiscated. The YouTuber was arrested based on the complaint of a young man named Sagar Das.

The YouTuber allegedly made a derogatory meme on social media about a speech by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Tuhin was arrested on Tuesday by a joint force from the Taherpur and Taratala police stations. A case has been registered against him under several sections.

Thirty-year-old Tuhin’s home is in the Babuji Nagar area of ​​Taherpur police station. According to police officials, a person named had filed a complaint against this young man the at the Taratala police station in Kolkata.

A complaint was lodged against him on Septembe 19 for posting offensive videos against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on social media. The officials of Taratala police station have started investigating the incident.

With the help of Taherpur police station, the young man was arrested and taken to Taratala police station. However, it is known that there are several other people behind this post. The YouTuber could not be reached for comment.

Incidentally, a few days ago, another Youtuber named Roddur Roy was arrested on almost the same charge in June. He was arrested from Goa. Several cases were filed against Roddur Roy. He had allegedly made obscene comments and against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on social media.

