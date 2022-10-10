West Bengal: Youth murders friend brutally, walks to police station with bloodied knife

Baruipur (West Bengal): A young man was brutally stabbed to death by his friend in broad daylight in the Durgapur area of Jayanagar in South 24 Parganas of West Bengal. After the murder, the accused went to the police station and surrendered.

The incident, which took place at a tea stall, has created a sensation in the area. However, the cause is unknown as of now.

The victim has been identified as Hazrat Gazi, a resident of Durgapur village. He was allegedly killed by his friend Shahidul Ghazi. On Monday morning, Hazrat was sitting at a tea stall near the Jayanagar petrol pump. Allegedly, at that time, Shahidul attacked Hazrat with a sharp knife.

After the incident, Shahidul Gazi went to Joynagar police station with the blood stained knife. He confessed to the murder and surrendered to the police. The police have recovered the body and sent it for autopsy. Multiple injury marks were found on the deceased’s body. Locals claim that this murder took place due to a family disute. However, it is not yet clear what sparked the family dispute between the two friends. The police are investigating the matter.

