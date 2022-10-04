West Bengal: Year after Trinamool return, Mukul Roy continues to create ripples in BJP

Kolkata: Mukul Roy is no longer with the BJP. However, a section of the West Bengal unit of the BJP wants to use the strategy taught by him during the upcoming panchayat polls.

Several members of BJP’s panchayat committee are trying to re-create the unexpected success of the 2018 panchayat elections through Mukul Roy’s philosophy of ‘creating cracks in the enemy camp’ and ‘enemy of the enemy is my friend’. But there has been a lot of debate over this in the saffron camp.

In the 2018 panchayat elections, Mukul Roy was the all-rounder in the West Bengal BJP. Amit Shah had left all the responsibility of fighting polls on him. The BJP had won several thousand panchayat seats in 2018 mainly by using Mukul Roy’s strategy. Amit Shah had praised Mukul Roy’s success despite allegations of widespread violence.

BJP’s relationship with Mukul Roy has been severed for more than a year. He has gone back to the Trinamool Congress (TMC). But the technique fighting elections taught by Mukul Roy has been ingrained in the minds of those close to him in the West Bengal unit of the BJP. They want to use the same strategy in the upcoming panchayat elections.

But state BJP organizational general secretary Amitabh Chakraborty strongly objected to it. He has no faith in the ‘Mukul Roy model’. He has formed a committee to conduct panchayat polls. But he told the members of that committee that they have to work on the orders of the state BJP leadership. That is, like the 2018 panchayat elections, the panchayat committee of the BJP will not be given full independence this time.

