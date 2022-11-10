West Bengal: Women suspected to be lesbians thrashed, private parts burnt by 'Muslim youths'

Murshidabad: In a horrifying incident, two women were brutally thrashed and their private parts were burnt reportedly by Muslim youths in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district on suspicion of them being lesbians.

On Monday, the two girls filed a complaint at Sagardighi Police Station against two of their relatives who assaulted them with iron rods, branding them as lesbians, police sources told India Today.

As per sources, the accused even tried to rape the victims with the help of another local.

The accused have been identified as Sahebul Sheikh, Kadam and Saheb. Two of them happen to be the victim’s relatives.

“Both the girls grew up together. They enjoy each other’s company and support each other. The locals did not accept their friendship,” said the mother of one of the two girls.

Meanwhile one of the two victims said, “My friend and I meet up every day and tie bidis (local smoke), but I did not see her on 25 October. Later in the night, she called me up and asked me to visit her. She was suffering from immense pain in her abdomen.”

Later on, she decided to stay back at her friend’s place.

On the next day, the three accused barged into the room where both the victims were sleeping and reportedly questioned them why they were sharing the same bed.

Later, they cruelly tortured the girls, beat them up, and burnt their pelvis area with piping-hot rods for being lesbians, according to India Today.

They even tried to strip and rape them. Even they threatened to “expose” their relationship if they spoke to others about what happened, sources said.

“We are in a relationship, no one restrained us. Had we been warned, we would not have pursued. Three of them molested us, touched us uncomfortably, and tried to rape us,” said one of the two girls. She even accused the three men of making multiple incisions in the abdomen and thighs of the victim.

Police have arrested one of three accused, while the other two are currently absconding.

(With inputs from agencies)

