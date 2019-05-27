West Bengal WBCHSE 12th HS Result 2019 Declared Updates: Board publishes Class 12 results on website — wbresults.nic.in

West Bengal board WBCHSE HS Class 12th Result 2019 Date and Time Latest Updates: At least 137 students have secured a rank in the top ten ranks of the merit list, reports said.

The West Bengal board has published the Class 12 board exam results on its official website: wbresults.nic.in.

The West Bengal board declared the Class 12 board exam results in a press conference on Monday, but the scores will be published on the official websites only at 11 am.

The pass percentage of the West Bengal Class 12 exam stands at 86.92 percent, NDTV reported, soon after the board announced the scores in a press conference on Monday.

The Class 12 board exam results have been announced by the board's president in a press conference. However, the results will be published on the official websites wbchse.nic.in or wbresults.nic.in at 11 am.

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) is likely to declare the HS 2019 or Class 12 results today (27 May) at 10 am. The board confirmed the date in an official notification released on its website wbchse.nic.in. The results will also be available the board's official website wbresults.nic.in.

The West Bengal Class 12 exams were conducted from 26 February to 13 March. More than 8 lakh students had appeared for the exams this year. In 2018, WBCHSE had declared the results on 8 June.

Steps to check West Bengal HS Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website: wbchse.nic.in or wbresults.nic.in

Step 2: In the home page, click on the link saying “West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education”

Step 3: Enter your roll number, registration number and other required details in the respective fields

Step 4: Click 'Submit'

Step 5: The West Bengal HS Result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the results and take a printout for future reference

In 2018, the overall pass percentage of students who appeared for the West Bengal Class 12 exams was 82.43 percent.

The West Bengal government had established the WBCHSE in the year 1975. The head office of WBCHSE is located in Vidyasagar Bhavan, Salt Lake, Kolkata. It has four regional offices across West Bengal.

