West Bengal HS Result 2019: Alternative ways to check Class 12 results in case WBCHSE official websites are slow

West Bengal HS Result 2019 | The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) is expected to declare the HS 2019 results or Class 12 results today (27 May). Students can check their scores on WBCHSE's official websites wbchse.nic.in or wbresults.nic.in.

However, in case the official websites are down or slow due to a rush of candidates trying to check their results, students can visit alternative websites such as examresults.net or indiaresults.com to check their scores.

How to check West Bengal Class 12 result 2019 on examresults.net:

Step 1: Log onto examresults.net

Step 2: Click on West Bengal in the list of the states or access the link directly here.

Step 3: Look for the link that says West Bengal Board HS Exam.

Step 4: Click on the link and fill in all the details to get your West Bengal HS 2019 results.

Steps to check West Bengal HS 2019 results on indiaresults.com:

Step 1: Visit the website indiaresults.com

Step 2: Click on West Bengal in the list of the states or type the URL westbengal.indiaresults.com on your browser and press enter

Step 3: Look for the link that says "West Bengal Council Of Higher Secondary Education".

Step 4: Click on the link. It will take you to a new page. Fill in all the details to get your results.

The West Bengal HS exams were conducted from 26 February to 13 March, 2019. Every year, more than 7 lakh students appear for the WBCSHE board exams. This year, more than 8 lakh students had appeared for the Class 12 exams. Those who fail to qualify the Class 12 exams can take the compartmental/supplementary exams that are likely to be scheduled for June.

Class 12 students of the science stream who are planning to appear for engineering and medical entrance examinations can start preparing for exams such as JEE (Main and Advanced) and NEET after the results are declared. They are advised to take the free engineering mock tests and medical mock tests available on various platforms.

Steps to check West Bengal HS Result 2019 on official websites:

Step 1: Visit the official websites wbchse.nic.in or wbresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link saying “West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education”

Step 3: Enter your roll number, registration number and other required details in the respective fields

Step 4: Click on the “Submit” button

Step 5: The West Bengal HS Result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the same for future reference

The West Bengal government had established the WBCHSE in the year 1975. The head office of WBCHSE is located in Vidyasagar Bhavan, Salt Lake, Kolkata. It has four regional offices across West Bengal.

