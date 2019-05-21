West Bengal WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2019 Declared: 86.07% students pass; East Medinipur district performs best with 96.01%

West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2019 Declared | The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) declared the madhyamik Class 10 results 2019. This year, the overall pass percentage stands at 86.07 percent.

East Medinipur ranked first among districts with an overall pass percentage of 96.01 percent, followed by Kolkata with 92.13 percent.

Sougata Das, a student of Muhammadpur Desopran Vidyapith school bagged the first spot with 694 marks.

Follow LIVE updates here

The Class 10 exams were conducted from 12 to 22 February this year.

Last year, the overall pass percentage was 85.49 percent, with 44 percent boys passing and 56 percent girls. More than 11 lakh students had appeared for the tests last year.

Students can check their scores on the official website – wbbse.org or wbresults.nic.in. They can also download and take printouts of their scorecard. However, they must get the original marksheets from their respective institutes.

Results can also be obtained over SMS by pre-registering roll number and mobile number on exametc.com. Additionally, a Google mobile application called Madhyamik Results 2019 can also be checked for scores.

In 2018, the West Bengal Board 10th result was announced on 6 June. The topper of 2018 West Bengal Madhyamik exam was Sanjivani Debnath of Suniti Academy in the north Bengal district of Cooch Behar.

Steps to check West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official page – wbbse.org or wbresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the 'Results' link

Step 3: Fill in the required details such as roll number and date of birth

Step 4: The results will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download it and take a printout for future reference

Re-checking or re-evaluation facility is offered by the West Bengal Board. Students can apply for it in case she or he feels the need to. Any change in the final mark tally would be updated in the original mark sheet.

West Bengal board is the state educational board responsible for conducting the examinations of Class 10 at the state level. WBBSE came into existence in the year 1951.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.