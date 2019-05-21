West Bengal WBBSE Madhyamik Result Declared 2019 LIVE Updates: Class 10 scores to be put up on wbresults.nic.in at 10 am

West Bengal Board WBBSE Class 10th Madhyamik Result 2019 Date and Time Latest and Updates Declared: The West Bengal board has declared the Class 10 or Madhyamik exam results in a press conference presided over by the board's president at 9 am on Tuesday.
However, students can only check their results on the official website at 10 am. Students awaiting their West Bengal Class 10 or Madhyamik results can also check scores over SMS by pre-registering roll number and mobile number on exametc.com. Additionally, students can download the Android mobile application called Madhyamik Results 2019 from the Google Play Store to check the scores.
Apart from the official websites, students can also check scores at examresults.net, exametc.com, indiaresults.com, jagranjosh.com and results.shiksha.
The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will release the results of the Madhyamik 2019 or Class 10 exams today (Tuesday, 21 May) at 9 am. Students can check their scores on the official websites wbbse.org or wbresults.nic.in at 10 am.
A WBBSE release said, "The board will declare the results at a press conference on 21 May at 9 am. Students can get the results through on the website wbbse.org."
The board also said that the marksheets will be distributed to the principals of schools from 10 am today.
This year, a total of 10.66 lakh students appeared for the Madhyamik exams, which were conducted between 12 and 22 February.
Steps to check West Bengal Madhyamik Class 10 result 2019:
Step 1: Visit the official websites wbbse.org or wbresults.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the 'Results' link
Step 3: Fill in the required details such as roll number and date of birth
Step 4: The results will be displayed on your screen
Step 5: Download the results and take a printout for future reference
Apart from the official websites, students can also check scores at exametc.com, indiaresults.com, jagranjosh.com and results.shiksha. Results can also be obtained over SMS by pre-registering roll number and mobile number on exametc.com. Additionally, students can download the Android mobile application called Madhyamik Results 2019 from the Google Play Store to check the scores.
In 2018, the West Bengal board Class 10 results were announced on 6 June. The overall pass percentage was 85.49 percent. More than 11 lakh students had appeared for the exams last year.
The board allows students to opt for re-checking or re-evaluation. Students can apply for it in case he or she feels the need to. Any change in the final marks will be updated in the original marksheet.
As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.
Updated Date: May 21, 2019 09:37:16 IST
Highlights
Check WBBSE Madhyamik Class 10 results right here on Firstpost:
As the official website of the West Bengal board could run slow due to heavy traffic, students can check their Class 10 Madhyamik exam results on Firstpost.
Click here to check your GSEB SSC Class 10 scores.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
