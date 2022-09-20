West Bengal: Violent protests in Shantiniketan after child's decapitated body found on roof
The family members of the child have alleged that he was killed by the people from whose roof the body was recovered. According to local media, the dead body was recovered from that roof at noon on Tuesday
Santiniketan (West Bengal): Violent protests rocked Santiniketan in the Birbhum district of West Bengal after the decapitated body of a child was found on a neighbour’s roof. The child was reportedly missing for 2 days.
The five-year-old boy had gone missing from the Talipara area of Moldanga village in Santiniketan last Sunday.
Allegedly, the child had go out to buy biscuits on Sunday when he was kidnapped and killed. After the murder, the body was reportedly left on the roof for the last 2 days.
The body was recovered after neighbors became suspicious this afternoon and went to the roof. There, they found the dead body of the child hidden under tin and tarpaulin. The police later came and took the body in their possession.
Earlier, a search was conducted in that village as well as nearby villages. The police also brought sniffer dogs for the search.
