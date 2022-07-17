West Bengal: Two dead, one critically injured in Malda explosion; third incident this year

The deceased, identified as Farjan SK (45) and Safikul Islam (30), were making bombs at a field in Jesarathtala Balutola in Manikchak police station area when the bombs exploded. Police said they are investigating the source of the explosives recovered from the site

New Delhi: Two persons died and one other was injured in a crude bomb blast in West Bengal's Malda district in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

The deceased, identified as Farjan SK (45) and Safikul Islam (30), were making bombs at a field in Jesarathtala Balutola in Manikchak police station area when the accidental blast happened, they said.

"The locals heard a massive blast around 2.30 am. By the time our personnel reached the area, it was found that three injured people were taken to the hospital. Doctors at the hospital declared two of them dead, while the other person is undergoing treatment at the Malda Medical College and Hospital," a police officer said.

Some raw materials that were being used for making the crude bombs were found at the spot, he said. Police said they are investigating from where such a huge quantity of explosives were brought in. The motive for making the bombs is also being ascertained, they said.

Superintendent of Police Pradeep Kumar Yadav said a bomb disposal squad is in the area, and the situation is under control. A search is on for others involved in it, he said, adding that four arms were recovered from the area on Friday. Locals said that the area has been tense for the last few weeks due to factional fights within the ruling TMC over land.

Incidents of crude bomb blasts going off or being hurled in not new in the district. Last May, crude bombs were hurled and at least 12 houses were vandalised after two factions of the TMC had clashed in Malda. The incident had taken place in Gopalpur Balutola area in Manikchak block.

Then in April four children were critically injured after the crude bombs they were playing with, mistaking them for balls, exploded in Kaliachak's Gopalnagar village close to the India-Bangladesh border. Five people were arrested in connection with the incident.

With input from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.